Brett A. Robinett, MBA, Named Vice President of Strategy for Delta Care Rx

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Care Rx, the nation's largest privately held hospice pharmacy and one of the most innovative pharmaceutical care companies supporting serious illness, palliative and hospice care providers, has promoted Brett A. Robinett to the position of Vice President of Strategy.

In his expanded role, Robinett now leads Delta Care's team of marketing, sales and outreach professionals, developing a targeted approach to communicating Delta Care's unique product offerings, technological innovation, customized solutions and unyielding customer service to providers seeking a cost-effective, quality-focused solution to managing their pharmacotherapy and related needs.

Robinett has been a member of the Delta Care team since 2015 and brings more than 20 years of experience in business development, building proprietary networks, product development, contracting strategies and customer service in pharmacy benefit management (PBM) and managed care to his new role.

Among a broad portfolio of responsibilities, Robinett leads Delta Care's business development initiatives, client retention initiatives, contracting and provider network management.

Prior to joining Delta Care, Robinett was a client services and provider relations executive for EnvisionRxOptions, a full-service, national PBM that primarily serviced commercial and Medicare clients. At EnvisionRx Options, Robinett developed a new client reporting tool, led a successful initiative to revise all network contracts to ensure a more competitive offering, and developed a retail specialty program, compound pharmacy network and limited network strategy to meet specific client needs. Earlier in his career, Robinett worked for an Ohio-based vertically integrated health system where he was an integral member of a team that transitioned pharmacy benefit management from a national PBM to an in-house PBM.

A native of Northeast Ohio, Robinett graduated from the University of Akron with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and earned his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Project Management from Baldwin Wallace College, Berea, Ohio.

About Delta Care Rx

Delta Care Rx ( www.deltacarerx.com ) transforms and improves the hospice pharmacy sector through business transparency, innovation, extreme customer service, and the maintenance of vital community-pharmacy relationships. As a pharmacist-owned, privately held provider, Delta Care sets the industry benchmark for pharmacy benefit management, mail order pharmacy options, on-demand pharmacist services and hospice-tailored electronic prescribing. In addition, Delta Care offers electronic tools, including cutting-edge telehealth technology, to improve the quality of patient care and simplify essential workflow and ordering processes within hospice settings.

