Brett Adamczyk Joins MOCA Systems, Inc. as Software EVP

BOSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOCA Systems, Inc. (MSI), a leading provider of services and software for large, complex, and socially important construction, is pleased to announce that Brett Adamczyk has joined MSI as Executive Vice President to lead the company's software division, provider of Touchplan® , the most trusted software platform for collaborative construction planning.

"Brett's deep C-suite experience and accomplishments in delivering SaaS solutions in the AEC industry make him an ideal addition to our executive team to lead our rapidly growing software business unit," said MOCA Systems, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sandy Hamby. "He will play an instrumental role in making Touchplan the de facto standard for planning and analytics in the construction technology stack."

Mr. Adamczyk is a highly experienced SaaS business operator and well-known transformational leader with a recognized ability to drive company growth and create strong business value for enterprise customers. He joins MSI from Progress Partners, an investment bank, where he was a managing director, leading the tech and enterprise software vertical. Before that, Brett was the COO of Newforma, a leading project and building information management software supplier in the construction industry. He directly led the firm's growth initiatives and operational transformation.

"The design and construction industries are in the midst of a digital transformation, and most companies are currently rethinking how they go about their planning and are aware that technology and software must play a vital role in their processes to be successful," said Mr. Adamczyk. "MSI's software is the standard for design and construction planning, enabling collaboration across all project constituents to drive efficiencies and desired outcomes. I look forward to working with our team members to show clients how our enterprise software solution can affect change and grow their businesses."

