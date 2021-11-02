Brett Beveridge Listed On Florida Trend 500 For Third Consecutive Year As Most Influential Business Leader

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces its CEO and founder, Brett Beveridge, as placed on Florida Trend's 2021 Florida 500 marking his third consecutive year being included on the prestigious list as one of the state's most influential business leaders.

Florida Trend's Florida 500 published product is a year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state's most influential business leaders across major industries. The 500 executives were selected based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research, culminating in this highly selective biographical guide of the individuals who are moving Florida forward. In addition to Florida Trend's own executive editorial team, a variety of sources were used to produce the lists, including input from executives of economic development organizations, professional associations and others who know their communities, industries, and the state well.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by Florida Trend and to be included alongside so many fellow business leaders I respect and admire," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of T-ROC. "I'm proud to be part of the group that is moving Florida forward and at T-ROC, we'll continue combining people and technology to usher in the future of retail."

Florida Trend Publisher David Denor says, "In four very short years, the Florida 500 – in print and online – has become one of Florida's most trusted brands for identifying, recognizing and highlighting a select group of Florida business leaders who are truly propelling the state forward. This unique product not only introduces you to this impressive group of individuals, but it also allows you to learn about their personal goals and interests outside of the workplace."

To see the full Florida 500 list, visit Florida Trend's Florida 500.

To learn more about The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), visit www.trocglobal.com. Follow T-ROC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE REVENUE OPTIMIZATION COMPANIES

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

Media Contact: Tyler Sminkey, (786) 390-8510, [email protected]

SOURCE The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)

Related Links

trocglobal.com

