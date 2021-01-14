Brett Favre To Star In TwinSpires' New Brand Campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TwinSpires, the industry-leading online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming, is proud to announce that Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will star in the company's new brand campaign.

As part of a multi-year ambassador agreement with the Super Bowl champion, Favre will feature as the face of TwinSpires' new Bet Dedicated campaign, which celebrates the brand's expansion from offering online wagering on horse racing, to also including online sports betting and casino games.

Michiganders will be the first to see the new campaign when TwinSpires launches its new online sportsbook in the Wolverine State as early as next week, pending final regulatory approval.

Along with a mix of traditional and digital media advertisements, the campaign is built around a video commercial, where Favre is challenged to a series of betting-related boot camp drills.

Produced in partnership with creative house BOC Agency and Stept Studios, the commercial pays homage to TwinSpires' betting expertise, courtesy of its association with Churchill Downs – home of the world-famous Kentucky Derby and nearly 150 years of wagering history in the United States.

"As a campaign concept, Bet Dedicated is not only a reflection of our heritage, but also the brand promise we are making to our players," said Sean Phinney, VP Marketing for TwinSpires. "Brett epitomizes what it means to be dedicated, and we're thrilled to have him star in this campaign as we launch the TwinSpires online sportsbook and iGaming platform into Michigan and other states."

"I knew this was a campaign I could get behind the moment it was introduced to me," said Favre. "I was never the biggest or the strongest or the fastest, but throughout my career I outworked the guys that had the same dream, because I was the most dedicated."

TwinSpires' parent company, Churchill Downs Incorporated, recently announced that all of its BetAmerica sportsbooks would rebrand as TwinSpires in the first half of 2021. The mix of retail and online sportsbooks that will transition to the TwinSpires brand are currently available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Mississippi, Michigan and Colorado.

To view/download the Bet Dedicated ad, behind the scenes video and creative click here

For a YouTube version of the ad click here

About TwinSpires

TwinSpires is a Churchill Downs Incorporated company and the official wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby. The brand has been utilized by CDI's online pari-mutuel wagering business since 2007.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues in Kentucky: Derby City Gaming; Oak Grove Racing, Gaming, and Hotel; and Newport Racing and Gaming. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online horse race wagering, online sportsbook and iGaming platforms in the U.S. We are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

