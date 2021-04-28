Brett Gora Joins Varsity Spirit As Chief Financial Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit—the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition—today announced the addition of Brett Gora to its executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Gora will report to both Varsity Spirit President Bill Seely and Varsity Brands Chief Financial Officer John Hutchinson. He will assume day-to-day responsibilities for finance, the execution of the cost strategy and business performance, with a keen focus on enabling the broader organization to drive efficiencies and profitable growth. In addition, he will retain his responsibilities of guiding the cost excellence initiatives across the Varsity Brands platform.

Gora most recently worked at Siemens Industry, Inc., where he led a region responsible for the sale, implementation and servicing of intelligent building automation, energy conservation, safety and security solutions. Throughout his career, Brett has led several businesses in transforming their commercial performance, focusing on analytics, continuous improvement, contract management, and strategic negotiation.

"We are confident that under Brett's leadership, and with his discipline and experience, we will continue to improve as a company and be in a better position to deliver world-class products and services to our customers," said Seely. "Brett's knowledge and track-record as a results-oriented leader make him an excellent addition to the executive leadership team, and we are thrilled to have him join us at Varsity Spirit."

Gora earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Villanova University.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

