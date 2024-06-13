Brett Hartvigson Scholarship for Student Athletes Recognizes Excellence in Sports and Academics

SEATTLE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brett Hartvigson Scholarship for Student Athletes, established to honor the illustrious career of Brett Hartvigson, is now accepting applications for its annual $1,000 scholarship award. This prestigious scholarship is designed to support undergraduate students who demonstrate exceptional dedication to both their athletic and academic pursuits.

The scholarship, inspired by Brett Hartvigson's own journey as a varsity basketball player and successful entrepreneur, seeks to identify and reward students who excel in sports, maintain a strong academic record, and exhibit significant leadership potential. Brett Hartvigson's commitment to excellence in all aspects of life serves as the guiding principle for this scholarship.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for the Brett Hartvigson Scholarship for Student Athletes, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Demonstrated Involvement in Athletics: Applicants must have a proven track record of participation and achievement in sports, showcasing their dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship.





Academic Achievement: Candidates must maintain a strong academic record, demonstrating their commitment to excellence in the classroom alongside their athletic pursuits.





Leadership Potential: Individuals who exhibit leadership qualities both on and off the field, showing initiative, resilience, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities are highly encouraged to apply.





Essay Submission: Applicants must submit a well-crafted essay (500-800 words) addressing the following prompt: "How has participating in athletics shaped your personal and academic growth, and how do you plan to leverage your athletic experiences to achieve success in your future endeavors?"

About Brett Hartvigson

Brett Hartvigson's multifaceted career and personal interests serve as an inspiration to all who apply for this scholarship. His dedication to real estate, community outreach, reading, and fitness reflects a commitment to well-rounded personal development. The Brett Hartvigson Scholarship for Student Athletes embodies these values, encouraging recipients to pursue excellence in all their endeavors and to make a positive impact in their communities.

About Brett Hartvigson Scholarship for Student Athletes

The Brett Hartvigson Scholarship for Student Athletes aims to support undergraduate students who demonstrate a strong commitment to both their athletic and academic endeavors. Inspired by the life and career of Brett Hartvigson, this scholarship rewards individuals who exemplify dedication, leadership, and a desire to make a positive impact in their communities. For more information, visit Brett Hartvigson Scholarship Site.

