Brett Johnson Collection Benefits Black Female Artists in SoHo

WHAT:

The Brett Johnson Collection (@BrettJohnsonCo) is joining forces with Baccarat (@Baccarat, #everydaybaccarat) and Glenfiddich (@GlenfiddichSMW, @GlenfiddichTF) and a list of champions, to host a very special benefit at his SoHo boutique on May 15th. Ten percent of the evening's sales of Brett Johnson Collection menswear will benefit Art on the Vine's presentation of innovative work by eight female artists of the African diaspora, from August 10–14, 2019, on Martha's Vineyard, along with a six-week artist residency, and related educational programming. Coinciding with the opening of the Whitney Biennial, this very special evening will celebrate the power and ingenuity of the artists.

WHY:

This summer, Art on the Vine presented by The Agora Culture celebrates its anniversary exhibition and fair, with educational programming, and a four-week artist residency on Martha's Vineyard. Art on the Vine producer Jessica Stafford Davis' work is at the center of this effort, with this year's special commemorative fair featuring significant works by black women- whose struggle to be seen and heard has been arduous.

WHEN:

Wednesday

May 15, 2019

7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Brett Johnson Collection

109 Mercer Street, Soho

New York, New York

Artists to be celebrated at reception



Elia Alba

Deborah Roberts

Jamea Richmond Edwards

Alexandria Smith

DETAILS:

The Brett Johnson Collection

Brett's multi-faceted spirit is a reflection of his own pursuit in redefining the American Dream. Coming from a prolific and ground-breaking family, he was surrounded by a dynamic mix of art, music and relentless American entrepreneurialism throughout his upbringing. Each season, Brett curates the finest Italian textiles, luxury fibers, and leathers from Italy's premier mills and tanneries. The result is an elevated aesthetic, a distinctive cocktail of equal parts American eye and Italian hand.

Art on the Vine

Since its inception in 2014, The Agora Culture has welcomed several thousand Art on the Vine attendees to consider the works of over 50 contemporary artists who have gone on to show and be acquired by global collectors and major encyclopedic institutions. These include the Guggenheim Museum, Whitney Museum, LA County Museum of Art, Brooklyn Museum of Art, Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, and The Studio Museum in Harlem. Art on the Vine also executes the Savage-Lewis Residency, an art residency program which allows selected artists the ability to work experientially and collaboratively for a month on Martha's Vineyard.

