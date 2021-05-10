Brett Miller Joins Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP's Litigation Group

"I have known Brett for many years through our common involvement in numerous local activities and am very excited to have him join our litigation department. Brett's broad litigation experience will be an exceptional resource for our clients," said Matt Brown, Partner and Chair of the Litigation group at CPM.

For over 19 years Brett has gained extensive experience as a trial attorney throughout many of Ohio's 88 counties and U.S. federal district courts. Brett is licensed to practice law in Ohio and the United States District Courts for the Northern and Southern Districts of Ohio.

He received his undergraduate degree (B.A.) from Bowling Green State University in 1997 and later received his law degree (J.D.) from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in 2001. While attending law school Brett served as a Senator on the Student Bar Association, Dean of the local chapter and Student Member of the Supreme Senate of the Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity, and as a member of the Mock Trial team.

Throughout his career, Brett has been an active member of various professional and community-based organizations. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and its litigation section. He has served as Chairman of Board of Directors and as a Member of the Bylaws, Ambassador and Benefits committees of the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he has served as Chairman of the Board for the Violet Township Port Authority, and as a member of various community based advisory groups for the Pickerington Local School District.

Brett lives in Pickerington with his wife Kelly and two sons AJ and Ryan. For 10 years he enjoyed coaching his sons and many other Pickerington youth in football and travel basketball. Now that his sons are getting older, he enjoys watching them play junior high and high school sports. Brett also enjoys spending time with his extended family and friends, watching college and professional sports, and being involved throughout the Pickerington community with various school, athletic, church, and business organizations.

About CPM

Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP has been providing legal excellence to businesses, families and individuals for over 50 years. CPM is a trusted partner through complex business and personal circumstances. The attorneys at CPM provide skilled guidance in the areas of Banking & Finance, Business Services & Transactions, Employment, Family Wealth & Estate Planning, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Litigation, Municipal, Non-Profit Services, Probate, Real Estate, Securities and Taxation.

