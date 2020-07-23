Brett Pernicano, CFA, CFP®, CDFA®, ChFC®, CLU® Promoted to Principal of Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors, currently managing over $4 billion of assets for more than 1,200 clients, is proud to announce that BRETT PERNICANO, CFA, CFP®, CDFA®, ChFC®, CLU® has been promoted to a Principal of the firm.

Brett joined Dowling & Yahnke in 2014 as a Lead Advisor. He has provided clients with financial guidance in areas including asset management, comprehensive financial planning, and wealth transition for the purpose of supporting current and future generations. Additionally, he plays an integral role in the firm's Investment Committee. Brett is a graduate of the University of Washington with a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance.

As a third generation San Diegan, Brett has deep roots in the community. He is active with several organizations such as the CFA Institute and CFA Society of San Diego, Inc., Corporate Directors Forum, Chairmen's RoundTable, ProVisors, and Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts™. He proudly serves as a board member for Promises2Kids Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization creating a brighter future for foster children.

"We are proud to announce the promotion of Lead Advisor, Brett Pernicano, to the position of Principal with the firm," said Alana Asmussen, Principal and Lead Advisor. "Brett's deep roots in the San Diego community and passionate commitment to serving clients have been instrumental in our firm's growth. Brett is a wonderful example of our expanding group of D&Y advisors dedicated to helping clients navigate the challenges of making financial decisions in an ever-changing world."

About Dowling & Yahnke, LLC

Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has offered time-tested, objective ﬁnancial planning advice and investment management services designed for the ﬁnancial health of its clients. Located in San Diego, California, the Firm manages over $4 billion for more than 1,200 clients, primarily individuals, families, and nonproﬁt organizations. Dowling & Yahnke is one of the largest independent wealth advisory firms in San Diego as measured by discretionary assets under management.

For more information, visit www.dywealth.com.

