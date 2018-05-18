Prior to joining Johns Creek Financial, Brett served the private wealth clients of a national financial services firm in Atlanta, specializing in retirement planning, income planning, trusts, and multi-generational planning needs.

Brett resides in Milton with his wife, Lindsey, and newborn daughter, Harper. Outside of the office, Brett and his family enjoy bike rides on the Greenway, attending University of Georgia football games, and Saturday mornings at the local farmers market. Brett is looking forward to continuing to serve the community and his clients in a newly expanded environment.

For further information please call Brett at 678-476-4573 or email brett@johnscreekfinancial.com.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Johns Creek Financial is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brett-power-joins-johns-creek-financial-300651081.html

SOURCE Johns Creek Financial

Related Links

http://www.johnscreekfinancial.com

