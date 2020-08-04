Brett Schwenneker Joins Crocker Partners As The Company's Chief Accounting Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocker Partners today announced that Brett Schwenneker has joined Crocker Partners as its Chief Accounting Officer, where he will lead the company's 18-person accounting department and oversee the accounting, tax, audit, treasury and insurance functions effective July 31.

"We are excited to add such a well-rounded and skillful member to our executive team," said Partner Chris Eachus. "Brett brings over 15 years' of accounting experience with private and public commercial real estate firms and his proficiencies will be instrumental in leading Crocker Partners into its next stage of growth."

Schwenneker joins Crocker from Cousins Properties, Inc where he served as Vice President of Real Estate Accounting and played an integral role in the completion of their $2B merger transaction with Parkway Properties Inc. Prior to that, he held accounting positions at Wood Partners, LLC and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. Schwenneker holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

"I am pleased to welcome Brett to our team," said Managing Partner Angelo Bianco. "We look forward to his leadership and the continuation of our best-in-class reporting and commitment to transparency."

In addition to his comprehensive accounting experience, he also has an impressive resume of volunteer work including with Toys for Tots, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta and Habitat for Humanity. Schwenneker will be based out of Crocker's Atlanta regional office.

ABOUT CROCKER PARTNERS

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 154 properties, totaling 45.9 million square feet and representing $5.4 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest office landlord and rank 39th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, they have regional offices in Miami, Jacksonville, and Atlanta. To learn more about the company, visit CrockerPartners.com.

Media contact: Giana Pacinelli, [email protected]

SOURCE Crocker Partners

Related Links

http://www.crockerpartners.com

