Brett Vaughan, Former Chief AI Officer of the U.S. Navy, Joins Knexus Board of Advisors

News provided by

Knexus Research

25 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knexus announced today that Brett Vaughan, the former Chief AI Officer of the U.S. Navy, has joined the company as an inaugural member of its Board of Advisors. Founded in 2006, Knexus has been at the forefront of delivering AI solutions for complex U.S. government challenges.

"Brett is an AI visionary and understands how artificial intelligence capabilities need to be deployed to solve actual hard problems," said Knexus CEO Adam Lurie. "To maximize the effectiveness of any AI solution, you need more than technical chops. You need to truly comprehend the customer mission and Brett will help us ensure our solutions address the major pain points at the Department of Defense and throughout the rest of the government ecosystem."

Vaughan brings over 30 years of government experience to Knexus, serving in roles at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, and most recently, at the U.S. Navy as its Chief AI Officer. As the Navy's first Chief AI Officer, Vaughan was responsible for informing US Navy decisions on AI, guiding future policies, and advising on plans to implement artificial intelligence in U.S. Navy programs. Vaughan understands how AI can affect the Navy and will advise Knexus to meet the future needs of the modern warfighter. 

"Knexus has been pushing the boundaries of AI with the Navy for over 17 years and has a dedicated team of industry experts leading the way," said Vaughan. "I have seen first-hand how AI can revolutionize our country's strategic advantage, but we must be prepared to push the envelope today. I'm excited to continue to support the fight for progress towards our country's technological advancement."

Knexus has worked with the U.S. Navy since it's founding, leading several projects for the Office of Naval Research and Naval Research Lab. It's CILEMP program, developed as a Phase 2 SBIR, is a mission planning and decision aide software suite that improves model performance through active learning and continuous improvement, enabling the Navy to automatically solve larger and more complex planning challenges.

About Knexus Research

Based in National Harbor, MD, Knexus is a pioneer in AI ML innovation. Combining the intellectual curiosity of the best minds in AI together with proven scientific and engineering processes, Knexus creates solutions that provide consistent, repeatable results for its customers. With 5 patents and 100+ peer reviewed scientific papers, the scientists and engineers of Knexus are routinely smashing through the barriers between human and machine intelligence. 

SOURCE Knexus Research

