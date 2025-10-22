Brevan Electronics Acquires Micro Informatica

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevan Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, today announced the acquisition of Micro Informatica, the largest authorized distributor of AMD products in Latin America. Established 39 years ago, Micro has built a reputation as a trusted leader in high-performance computing and semiconductor distribution across both Latin America and the United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome Micro Informatica to Brevan," said Aaron Dufoe, President of Brevan Electronics. "Micro's decades of expertise and its leadership as the largest AMD distributor in Latin America expand our global reach and create exciting new opportunities to deliver advanced technology solutions to our customers. As part of Brevan's global family, Micro Informatica will remain an independent subsidiary backed by Brevan's financial strength, international reach, and robust supply chain. This will enable even greater investment in inventory, expansion into new product lines, and enhanced technical capabilities — ensuring our customers enjoy stability, agility, and access to new resources for years to come."

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Micro Informatica supports OEMs and channel partners across Latin America and the U.S. With a strong focus on semiconductors, processors, and high-performance computing, the company has become a trusted supply partner to leading technology companies and enterprises throughout the region. The existing management team and dedicated support staff will remain in place to provide the high level of service and excellence that customers know and expect, with no interruption to service or support.

"At Brevan, we pride ourselves on our global presence and financial depth," added Aaron Dufoe. "Our vision is not only to maintain the outstanding legacy of Micro Informatica but to accelerate innovation, unlocking new capabilities and delivering value as markets and technology needs evolve. Our customers' satisfaction and trust are paramount—and as we move forward together, my door is always open."

About Micro Informatica

Micro Informatica is a leading distributor of advanced technology solutions with a strong focus on semiconductors, processors, and high-performance computing. As the largest authorized AMD distributor in Latin America, the company combines nearly four decades of industry expertise with strong technical capabilities, supply chain reliability, and customer-focused service.

About Brevan Electronics

With over 40 years of experience, Brevan Electronics is a trusted partner for OEMs, industrial, computing, and technology customers worldwide. Known for its vast inventory, global sourcing expertise, technical support, and dedication to customer service, Brevan is committed to delivering high-quality electronic solutions in both established and emerging markets. Brevan is privately held and headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

