Brevan Electronics and NewPower Worldwide Announce Strategic Partnership Amid Global Component Shortage

MERRIMACK, N.H., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevan Electronics, a leading franchised distributor with over 35 years of world-class service and delivery, has announced a strategic partnership with NewPower Worldwide to help its customers navigate the current shortage market. NewPower Worldwide's experience and expertise as one of the fastest-growing independent distributors of electronic components and finished goods will provide Brevan's customers with options when scheduled supply is either delayed or unavailable.

Brevan anticipates leveraging NewPower's proprietary trading platform (Empower™) to help source hard-to-find parts and provide its customers with alternative supply chain solutions. "In today's shortage market where we are constantly battling supply chain lead time issues, we felt compelled to provide a solution to our customer base," said Aaron Dufoe, Brevan Electronics President. "A partnership with a market leader like NewPower provides customers with access and insight to supply they don't have today."

"In this shortage market, every OEM needs a strategic partner like NewPower Worldwide to gain visibility and access to supply they wouldn't otherwise have exposure to," said Matthew Fonstein, Vice President of Trade at NewPower Worldwide. "We reduce the risk of supply chain disruption while providing world-class service and delivery."

About Brevan Electronics

For over 38 years, Brevan Electronics has been a trusted partner and supplier for OEMs and customers worldwide. Brevan is a diverse supplier with a commitment to quality and world-class customer service. Access to global inventory, innovative products, and powerful brands has made Brevan one of the fastest-growing authorized distributors. Brevan Electronics is a privately held company based in Merrimack, NH.

For more information, visit www.brevan.com

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a leading global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods. NewPower provides a wide range of services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes some of the world's largest OEMs, ODMs, EMS Providers, Military and Aerospace, Authorized Distributors, and Global Service Facilities. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH.

For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com

