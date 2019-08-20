Brevard County Surges in Growth; Luxury Housing Struggles to Keep Up

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an area where aerospace technology is front and center, Brevard County's real estate market is booming.

The idea of economic growth is almost always a topic of discussion in any metropolitan area. In fact, it is often a national headline. With most of the focus on major market statistics, however, many secondary markets get overlooked. Brevard County and Florida's Space Coast certainly comprises one of those markets.

According to statistics provided by WorldPopulationReview.com, from 2010 through 2014, Brevard County populations grew by an average of 2,907 per annum. From 2014 through 2018, that same statistic climbed to over 10,000. Why so much recent growth? Erik DiSomma of the luxury real estate marketing firm, The DiSomma Agency, explains, "It's all about aerospace. With the recent uptick in America's Aerospace and Defense (A&D) interests, Brevard County provides the perfect landscape for the industry." He continues, "It is not just limited to Cape Canaveral and SpaceX. For years, commercial development in the Brevard County area hinged on technology OEMs and contracting companies that supported such interests. After a ten-year hiatus, those companies are now returning or being replaced by new ones and its shows in Brevard's regional growth."

DiSomma's marketing firm, while based in Vero Beach, has taken a recent interest in coastal Brevard County real estate. Over the course of three years, the firm has been involved in launching four new developments, two of which are oceanfront and have experienced unprecedented sales. "Most of our projects cater to a younger, more affluent buyer looking for current, contemporary architecture. I feel the aerospace industry has been a major contributor in creating this new demand," DiSomma says.

DiSomma believes that Brevard's current growth cycle will continue as aerospace technology becomes more advanced and more technology leaders move into the area.

