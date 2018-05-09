Brevard Nam Knights, INTELLEO Illustrate Vested Interest in Brevard County K9s

On May 5th, Brevard Nam Knights and INTELLEO combined resources to purchase and donate 15 cooling vests to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit. The cooling vests serve two critical functions for working K9s on duty in Florida's often brutal heat and humidity. The vests help maintain a dog's body temperature and lower the risks of canine heat stroke while simultaneously reflecting heat from the sun.

Brevard Nam Knights Motorcycle Club is the local chapter of Nam Knights, a national organization that works to honor the memory of American Veterans and Police Officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and to assist Veterans and Police Officers and law enforcement agencies in their times of need. Nam Knights focus on promoting community activities and participating in various fundraising events that benefit veterans and law enforcement officers and organizations.

Chris Smith, Brevard County Nam Knights liaison spoke of the donation event earlier this week.

"It was truly humbling to see companies like INTELLEO reach out and support military and veterans organizations. Having INTELLEO network with Brevard County Nam Knights shows the commitment they have in supporting all law enforcement and military veterans. It was an honor to partner with them."

INTELLEO, is a subsidiary of Melbourne-based Community Champions, providing the military and law enforcement organizations a suite of supply, software and service solutions to satisfy firearms training, range management, weapons repair, inventory and associated services.

INTELLEO President and Community Champions Managing Director Tom Darnell also commented on the philanthropic teamwork of the two organizations.

"We're fortunate to partner on the local level with Brevard County Nam Knights in facilitating the purchase and gifting of the cooling vests to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit," said Darnell.

"It's part of the overall Community Champions philosophy of partnering with other organizations to make a difference in the communities where we all live, work and play. Joint efforts like this with organizations like Brevard Nam Knights provides us the opportunity to illustrate our combined love and respect for the men, women and Canine Officers in local law enforcement who keep our communities and families safe."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brevard-nam-knights-intelleo-illustrate-vested-interest-in-brevard-county-k9s-300645919.html

SOURCE Community Champions

Related Links

http://www.cchampions.com

