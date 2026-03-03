Illuminated fermentation technology closes gaps in standardized chlorella supply as demand surges

KIRYAT GAT, Israel, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microalgae innovator Brevel, Ltd. introduces Purallis™, a clean-label chlorella for nutraceuticals that is cultivated in a closed system indoors. The company produces standardized chlorella using its proprietary illuminated fermentation biomanufacturing platform. This will allow high yields and solve some of the bottlenecks of sourcing chlorella that comply with consumers' expectations of purity and standardization.

The chlorella supply-chain challenge

Brevel’s Illuminated Fermentation Brings Pure Chlorella to the Nutraceutical Space

Chlorella is traditionally grown in freshwater ponds and requires sunlight to generate its nutrients and vibrant green color. Some 90% of the global chlorella supply is pond grown, with the remainder shifted to closed fermentation systems (mostly in Europe). Chlorella is a known bioaccumulator, binding to pollutants and heavy metals present in surrounding water and air. As a result, cultivation must take place in clean, controlled environments with routine testing for heavy metals, pesticides, and microbial contaminants to help ensure product safety and quality.

"The strict requirements for purity, consistency, and safety have tended to strain supply of this ingredient," explains Yonatan Golan, co-founder and CEO of Brevel. "Our illuminated fermentation platform is instrumental in helping ease the strain on the supply of ultra-pure, highly nutritious chlorella in a consistent manner."

Brevel pioneered proprietary technology that combines light with fermentation in a closed, sterile system. This innovative platform enables the production of high-quality chlorella microalgae in generous quantities. Fermentation, traditionally limited to dark environments, is responsible for producing microalgae at very high yields. Brevel is the first company to unite the two processes and bring fermentation out of the dark.

The company adapted its platform to grow chlorella in response to flourishing market demands for this popular nutritional source and realization of its potential as a cornerstone ingredient in the future of food, wellness, and cosmeceuticals.

"Our clean-label Purallis™ chlorella is cultivated in fully controlled, sterile bioreactors, eliminating any risk of contaminants or heavy metals," asserts Yfah Burstin, Chief Business Officer for Brevel. "Thanks to the integrated light, it delivers premium chlorella that is exceptionally rich in complete protein, antioxidants, and chlorophyll. Moreover, the concentrated light extends nutrient density and functionality, while delivering a very mild flavor. For example, it can adjust iron levels for optimized formulations."

Overcome the cell wall challenge

Chlorella has a thick, rigid cell wall composed of complex polysaccharides (cellulose and sporopollenin). This wall is indigestible, so Brevel uses a bead mill to physically break the algae cells and open and release the contents of the cells into the liquid matrix in a simple, mechanical way. The process omits the need for harsh chemicals or high temperatures.

Chlorella on a wave of demand

The global chlorella market is experiencing strong momentum, largely propelled by a global shift toward natural, plant-based and sustainable health products. Currently valued at approximately USD328 million, projections indicate it could reach USD486 million by the early 2030s. Recent scientific research points to renewed interest in the green microalgae owing to its extensive biochemical makeup which has been linked to antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, detoxifying and nutritive capabilities as well as a supportive role in metabolic function.

Tiny titan with superpowers

Chlorella (Chlorella vulgaris) is a renowned superfood carrying an impressive nutritional profile. This nutrient-dense microorganism is a treasure trove of protein, micronutrients, and antioxidants. In fact, chlorella is composed of 50% protein and boasts the complete spectrum of amino acids, alongside naturally occurring vitamins (notably B vitamins), omega-3 fatty acids, essential minerals, and fiber. It is uniquely rich in iron and contains beneficial bioactive compounds including carotenoids, chlorophyll, and polyphenols—key compounds that protect against oxidative stress and support body detoxification.

"Chlorella is a highly versatile and sustainable ingredient with relevance to various wellness categories," informs Burstin. "Recent research1 revealed that in some persons, chlorella can function as a 'precision prebiotic' that could help correct specific microbial imbalances via powerful polysaccharide compounds, supporting beneficial bacteria that keep the gut lining healthy. It also could serve as a strategic nutritional tool for filling protein and nutrient gaps in GLP-1 and other reduced-calorie diets where users must be sure they are getting more from every bite they consume. We call it GLP-1 friendly food."

Brevel Purallis™ is readily incorporated into functional foods and beverages as a nutraceutical-packed supplement and viable protein alternative. It also is an ideal, plant-based solution for supplements formulated to address needs in active lifestyle and sport nutrition, metabolic and general wellness, healthy aging, and longevity2.

"Our Industrial-scale operations ensure year-round availability of standardized, high value chlorella, delivering reliable supply and meeting demand at any volume, from pilot to global commercial quantities," concludes Golan. "Brevel Purallis™ is produced in facilities operated under internationally recognized standards, including HACCP, FSSC 22000 and is certified kosher, halal, and non-GMO."

About Brevel

Brevel, a climate-responsible food-tech company, was founded to address the expanding demand for nutritious, eco-friendly, and affordable alternatives to animal protein. The company's patented technology combines an advanced fermentation process using light to cultivate microalgae, which then is converted to a concentrated, highly nutritious whole-protein powder. Brevel has secured USD25 million in seed funding and opened its first commercial plant in 2025.

