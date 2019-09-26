BREVENA Laboratories Promotes Healthy Skin with Semi-Annual Sale

BREVENA has been featured in Glamour Magazine, US Weekly and American Spa Magazine and became well known for their key ingredient, Macro B Complex, who's history in the medical field supports the efficacy and safety of these products. Many skin care lines are created by dermatologists, but the BREVENA line originated when founder, Barbara Klein, was calling on plastic surgeons in burn care hospitals who were searching for a new product to treat facial burns. Barbara and team came to the rescue with a unique medical-grade formula that works in conjunction with the body to locate and reverse damaged skin expeditiously. The formula worked so well, that Barbara decided to take it to the masses by creating a cosmetic line using the same ground-breaking technology, and the BREVENA line was born.

"Macro B Complex is a one of a kind technology that is able to locate damage within the skin upon contact, whether that damage be fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, irregular skin tone or something more severe. If it works on the most severe forms of damage (aka burns) it can transform everyday damage just as easily," said McMann. This technology is unique in that instead of targeting and attacking the damage with a potentially irritating ingredient, it instead works with your bodies' natural healing response to locate and reverse the damage, which in this case are the typical signs of aging. This immunotherapy approach to skin care is what makes this line unique and effective for all skin types, including the most sensitive.

