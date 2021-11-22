Brevet Capital Names Brian Chase As Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevet Capital ("Brevet"), a leading credit investment and specialty finance firm with a dedicated focus on the government sector, today announced Brian Chase, former Founding Partner, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Garrison Investment Group, has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Mr. Chase will work closely with Brevet's CEO, CIO and Co-Founder, Doug Monticciolo, and other senior members of the management team to oversee the day-to-day business across the firm to further enhance its technology, infrastructure, risk management, strategic planning and new product platforms.

"Brian brings substantial private credit and investment management sector expertise to the Brevet team, and we welcome him to the firm," said Mr. Monticciolo. "Over the past two decades, Brevet has developed exceptional relationships with state, local, federal, and foreign government agencies and private companies to best solve complex business situations. Accordingly, the firm is exceptionally well positioned for continued growth, and Brian's operational expertise and leadership capabilities will enhance our ability to meet the needs of our investors and borrowers and the governments and innovative companies with whom we partner to drive growth across the business."

Mr. Chase added, "I am thrilled to join Brevet's established, growing investment platform during this exciting time in the firm's evolution. I look forward to working closely with Doug and Brevet's talented team, whose unique approach to investing has established the firm as a steadfast, strategic partner to leading enterprises and governmental organizations."

Mr. Chase joins Brevet with more than two decades of industry experience across private credit, private equity, specialty finance, structured products, and commercial real estate, among other alternative investment practices. While at Garrison Investment Group, he managed all aspects of the firm's operations, including all personnel, investment activities, capital markets, investor relations, marketing, legal, accounting, operations, tax, administration, and regulatory compliance. Most recently, Mr. Chase was the Chief Operating Officer of Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies. Previously, Mr. Chase served as Chief Financial Officer for a credit business within The Blackstone Group and before that, he worked for Fortress Investment Group at the inception of their credit business in 2002. He began his career in 1999 at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he spent two years auditing hedge funds.

Mr. Chase received his B.S. in Accounting from the State University of New York at Binghamton in 1999 and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York.

Brevet has had an active 2021. The firm has originated approximately 850 financings year-to-date through October 2021, and continues to expand its seven different financing platforms in three different countries across two continents.

About Brevet Capital

Headquartered in New York, Brevet comprises Brevet Capital Management, a registered investment adviser that seeks to emphasize downside protection through a specialty finance strategy, and several loan origination vehicles that structure customized financing solutions to facilitate borrower growth initiatives, primarily in the government sector. Since their inception, Brevet, its predecessor firm, and their affiliates have advised on, structured, and/or executed over $20 billion of transactions. Brevet has a 20-year track record of partnering with U.S. state, federal, and international government agencies to provide unique financing solutions. For more information, please visit www.brevetcapital.com.

