Brevettar Debuts as Global Sports Licensing Company

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevettar launches today as a new, full-service sports licensing agency that maximizes revenue by connecting best-in-class brands with strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities. As the exclusive licensing agent for Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in authentic sports and entertainment memorabilia and premium collectibles, Brevettar provides collectible merchandise opportunities for some of the most iconic athletes, brands and intellectual properties.

The company's mission is to maximize revenue for clients through sustainable collaboration and licensing opportunities. Brevettar creates one-of-a-kind merchandise for brands interested in expanding their brand portfolio through authentic autographed and/or licensed collectibles. To deliver, Brevettar brought on industry veteran Stu Crystal as General Manager. Crystal brings years of experience in marketing, merchandising, and consumer products to the company. He is known for his success as Vice President of Consumer Products at Major Soccer League and work with top players in the sports space, including United Soccer League, Upper Deck and more, managing a variety of licensing needs.

"Brevettar's entrance into the licensing space marks an important shift in the industry, offering new opportunities with some of the world's top talent," said Jason Masherah, President at Upper Deck. "We are looking forward to working with Brevettar as a trusted licensing agent to provide authentic, high-quality products as the collectibles industry evolves with a new era of collectors."

Brevettar uses authentic and innovative programs to build brand awareness and enhance their clients' brand image. Additional services include:

Athletes & Talent Licensing

Brevettar, as a licensing agent, holds rights to license collectible product lines featuring the world's top athletes and talent. Property rights may include image, name, team number, and facsimile signature.

Brand Licensing

In addition to sports icons and talent, Brevettar represents Upper Deck as a licensing agent. Brevettar seeks to acquire additional highly respected brands to serve as their exclusive licensing agent, which can add unmatched value to client properties.

Property Management

Brevettar works with organizations to understand key objectives and brand values in order to build a customized plan that targets the organization's key categories and manufactures. The company provides customized services based on property needs, including vetting and securing product licenses, sponsorships, approvals, legal support, authentication, intellectual property enforcement, collateral, royalty tracking, collections, and consumer product strategy.

For more information, or to explore creating licensed goods through Brevettar, please visit www.brevettar.com. Brevettar will also be exhibiting and taking appointments at the upcoming Virtual Licensing Expo. Find out more at www.LicensingExpo.com.

About Brevettar

Brevettar is a full-service sports licensing agency that maximizes revenue by connecting best-in-class brands with strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities. Licensees include Funko, Fathead, Enterbay, Danbury Mint and Imports Dragon, to name a few. Learn more at www.brevettar.com

