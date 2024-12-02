Brevik Carbon Capture Plant Reaches Mechanical Completion

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Dec 02, 2024, 13:30 ET

FORNEBU, Norway, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA) has reached a significant milestone with the mechanical completion of the world's first full-scale carbon capture facility at a cement plant, the Heidelberg Materials Brevik plant in Norway.

ACC ASA holds 20% ownership in SLB Capturi, which is delivering CO₂ capture, conditioning, compression, heat integration, intermediate storage and loading facility for the plant. The carbon capture plant is designed to capture 400,000 metric tons of CO₂  annually from the cement facility. The development will now move into commissioning phase and is planned to be operational by 2025.

The Brevik carbon capture plant is part of Longship, the full CCS value chain development enabled by Norway's strong competence in both carbon capture and storage.

SLB Capturi is a joint venture between SLB and ACC ASA, combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies to accelerate industrial decarbonization at a global scale. SLB owns 80% of SLB Capturi, while ACC ASA owns the remaining 20% stake.

For further information:
Media and Investors: Mats Ektvedt, mob: +47 41 42 33 28,
email: [email protected] 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/brevik-carbon-capture-plant-reaches-mechanical-completion,c4074301

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Brevik Carbon Capture Plant Reaches Mechanical Completion

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA) has reached a significant milestone with the mechanical completion of the world's first full-scale carbon capture...

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Second quarter 2024 results

In the second quarter, Aker Carbon Capture ASA ("ACC ASA") finalized a joint venture (JV) with SLB. The JV strategically combines technology...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics