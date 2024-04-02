Breville® Launches Its First Sparkling Beverage Product, the InFizz™ Fusion, Giving Customers the Ability to Carbonate Nearly Any Drink

The InFizz™ Fusion is set apart from its competitors by its pressure control system, the FusionCap™, which can directly carbonate flavored beverages without the risk of overflow or having to add sparkling water to existing mixes. By enhancing natural base ingredients instead of adding processed flavor drops after carbonating, drinks retain their full flavor from start to serve. The InFizz™ Fusion enables you to sparkle a variety of different beverages, experiment with your favorite pre-bottled drinks, and put fizz back into flat liquids for enriched flavor.

Sabrina Smith, Global Category Manager at Breville, says: "We are thrilled to be launching the InFizz™ Fusion just in time for everyone to enjoy their favorite drinks throughout the spring and summer. This is a product that opens up countless possibilities for the types of drinks that can be enjoyed throughout the day, while taking their flavor to the next level."

"The InFizz™ Fusion opens up a whole new way for our customers to experiment and enjoy drinks like they've never experienced before at home: from all-natural fizzy juice for the kids, to sparkling ice teas, flavorful fresh non-alcoholic cocktails, to entertaining with carbonated sangria and margaritas — just to name a few."

The InFizz™ Fusion features a fast and simple 'twist and tilt' action to engage and release the bottle, and a die-cast lever to apply carbonation, making it an incredibly easy product to use. The bottle retains perfect carbonation until drinks are ready to serve - ideal for warm weather entertaining and taking drinks on the go.

Otto Romer, Head of Cuisine, Chemistry and Experience R&D at Breville, adds: "Science can explain why carbonated drinks simply taste better. When a liquid is injected with carbon dioxide gas, the gas reacts with water to form carbonic acid, which has a taste that your tongue can actually detect - and one that accents the flavor of the beverage. At the same time, carbonation bubbles in the nose and mouth trigger other sensors in the brain, unlocking a more exciting, multi-sensory flavor experience."

With a premium stainless-steel body and sleek design, the InFizz™ Fusion is available in five luxe color ways — Sea Salt, Black Truffle, Olive Tapenade, Damson Blue, and Brushed Stainless Steel — to match your other Breville appliances and elevate any countertop or bar cart without taking up too much space.

A long-term cost saver, The InFizz™ Fusion has an MSRP of $249.95, which includes a 1L bottle with a stainless steel base and FusionCap™, double-sided cleaning brush, sieve, and funnel.

Breville will also release the InFizz™ Aqua alongside the InFizz™ Fusion, which carbonates only water without the FusionCap™ feature. The InFizz™ Aqua has an MSRP of $199.95 USD and includes a 1L bottle and a one-sided cleaning brush.

Each model is available in a bundle that includes a CO2 gas canister, with the InFizz™ Fusion bundle available for $279.95 and InFizz™ Aqua bundle available for $229.95. Both the InFizz™ Fusion and the InFizz™ Aqua are compatible with standard 60L CO2 gas canisters.

Additional bottles can be bought separately with the option to purchase two "mini" 600ml bottles for $39.95 or two larger 1L bottles for $49.95 at www.brevilleusa.com.

The InFizz™ Fusion and the InFizz™ Aqua will be available to purchase at www.brevilleusa.com and participating retailers from April, 2nd, 2024.

About Breville

Over the past 90 years, Breville has grown to become an iconic global brand, delivering innovative kitchen appliances including award-winning home coffee machines, to over 70 countries around the globe. The company goes to market as the Sage® brand in Europe, and as the Breville® brand in the rest of the world. Breville enhances people's lives through the delivery of brilliant innovation and thoughtful design based on deep consumer insights, empowering people to do things more impressively or easily than they'd thought possible in their own homes and ultimately, allowing them to Master Every Moment™. For more information visit Breville.com and follow on social media @breville.

SOURCE Breville USA