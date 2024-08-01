Breville Launches the Oracle™ Jet, The Latest Innovation of its Signature Award-Winning Oracle™ Espresso Machine Line

Introducing a New Benchmark in Performance, Automation and Speed, the Oracle™ Jet is Breville's First Espresso Machine With Cold Brew and Cold Espresso Capabilities

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breville , the iconic Australian brand that delivers award-winning coffee machines to consumers around the world, will launch the Oracle™ Jet, its latest espresso machine set to redefine the benchmark for home espresso.

Marking 10 years since the launch of Breville's signature Oracle™ innovation, making café-quality coffee accessible at home, the Oracle Jet sets a new standard in performance, automation and speed through a number of leading-edge upgrades that allow customers to achieve professional results with thoughtful automation at every stage.

With precision and automation at the fore, the Oracle Jet features a fully integrated Baratza European Precision Burr that automatically grinds, doses and tamps, offering 45 grind settings to tailor to each specific roast. The Oracle Jet is the first Oracle machine to feature Breville's Auto MilQ technology with its automatic steam wand designed specifically for alternative milk settings, enabling users to create silky smooth microfoam with oat, almond, soy and dairy milks, based on froth level and temperature preferences at the touch of a button.

A 5-inch high-definition touch screen in both dark and light modes allows you to swipe and select from 10 preset drinks – including new Cold Brew and Cold Espresso options, perfect for coffee cocktails, such as espresso martinis. Barista Guidance helps to achieve a perfectly balanced shot of espresso by providing real-time feedback on extraction, automatically identifying over or under-extracted shots, and prompting improvements on grind size, to guide users in how to best dial-in each roast. While the new Auto Queue feature allows users to queue the next step to automatically start steaming milk or extracting the espresso – akin to having an experienced barista by your side guiding you from start to finish.

The Oracle Jet's ThermoJet® heating system, a digitally printed heating circuit that is up to 32% more energy efficient,1 allows the machine to heat up in a matter of seconds to consistently deliver the optimal extraction temperature. This innovative heating system is ready in seconds and powers both the brew and milk steaming functionality of the machine. The Oracle Jet features two ThermoJets, with one located on the brewing group head to deliver a consistent 200°F / 93°C extraction – on par with that of commercial machines – and allows users to customize the brew temperature in +/- 1 degree increments to suit their tastes.

This latest addition to Breville's esteemed coffee portfolio is future-ready in more ways than one – it's also Breville's first Wi-Fi-enabled coffee machine, allowing for future integrated technology upgrades without any disruption to the end user.

Breville's Con Psarologos, Portfolio General Manager – Coffee, says, "Breville changed the game for home espresso with the launch of the Oracle back in 2013, and after over a decade of feedback, testing, and continued innovation, the Oracle Jet is the ultimate expression of home espresso technology. We've taken the best of the original Oracle, and added a host of refined upgrades to make it our most advanced, intuitive and efficient to date – redefining the benchmark for making third-wave café quality espresso at home."

Available in Brushed Stainless Steel – the Oracle Jet is a sleek and compact addition to any kitchen countertop. Other thoughtful design touches including updated lighting, seamless glide wheel and easy-to-clean parts make this machine the most advanced user experience from Breville to date.

Product specs of the Oracle™ Jet:

ThermoJet ® Heating System

Heating System ThermoJet ® Heated Group Head

Heated Group Head Automatic Grind, Dose, and Tamp

Baratza European Precision Burrs

45 Grind Settings

Auto MilQ™ Hands-free milk texturing

Alternative milk settings: soy, almond & oat

5" HD Touchscreen with Barista Guidance

Wi-Fi Connectivity

58mm Stainless Steel Portafilter

PID Digital Temperature Control

Dedicated hot water spout

340g/12oz bean hopper

2.3L water tank

Matching Knock Box™ 10

The Oracle Jet will retail for $1,999.95 USD and is now available nationwide via Brevilleusa.com .

About Breville

Over the past 90 years, Breville has grown to become an iconic global brand, delivering innovative kitchen appliances including award-winning home coffee machines, to over 70 countries around the globe. The company goes to market as the Sage® brand in Europe, and as the Breville® brand in the rest of the world. Breville enhances people's lives through the delivery of brilliant innovation and thoughtful design based on deep consumer insights, empowering people to do things more impressively or easily than they'd thought possible in their own homes and ultimately, allowing them to Master Every Moment™. Breville.com @breville .

1 Compared to a Thermoblock heating system; based on internal benchmark testing as of November 2022.

SOURCE Breville USA