Brevium Completes Software Integration with Nextech's New Practice+ Practice Management System

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevium, an innovative SaaS company in the Healthcare Technology sector, known for its data-driven approach and software that provides superior clinical and financial results for medical practices by optimizing the patient appointment lifecycle, today announced that it has extended the integration of its software with one of the premier electronic practice management systems in the US, Nextech.

In most medical practices, thousands of patients are lost to recall, or are overdue for care, through cancellations, no-shows, ignoring recall notices or leaving the practice without establishing an appointment. This results in decreased revenue, increased costs to acquire new patients for the practice and reduced quality of care for patients. While Brevium has had an integration with Nextech for a number of years, the expansion of this integration to include Nextech's newest practice management, Practice+, insures all Nextech customers will be able to seamlessly use Brevium's software to identify lost and overdue patients and bring them back to the practice through a variety of automated methods, a process known as patient reactivation.

"We've had a close partnership and integration of Brevium's patient reactivation software with Nextech for quite some time," said Brett Gerlach, founder and President of Brevium. "We are excited to further expand that relationship with the launch of this Practice+ integration that will allow both companies' customers to benefit from Brevium's patient reactivation capabilities. Nextech has been world-class to work with and we're excited to continue to cooperate closely with them to serve our common customers."

"We are excited about this new expansion of our integration with Brevium, which will now provide their innovative solutions to all our practice management customers," said Wyn Partington, Nextech's Chief Revenue Officer. "With this additional integration, Nextech's practice management clients can enjoy the revenue-improving rewards of Brevium."

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 11,000 providers and 4,000 practices in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery, Dermatology and Orthopedics. For more information, visit www.nextech.com.

About Brevium

Founded in 2004, Brevium focuses solely on the patient appointment lifecycle. Brevium is the pioneer in patient reactivation, returning patients lost to medical practices. With installations in ophthalmology, OB/GYN, dermatology, cardiology and primary care, Brevium's software improves the patient appointment lifecycle in hundreds of medical practices. Brevium is a trusted partner to these practices, with personalized training and unlimited support. Through original research and software development, Brevium ensures that practices derive the greatest financial benefit from the patient appointment lifecycle, and that patients return for the care they need. For additional information, visit www.Brevium.com.

