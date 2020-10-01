Brevium, Inc. Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Provide Patient Reactivation to US Medical Practices

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevium, an innovative SaaS company in the Healthcare Technology sector, known for its data-driven approach and software that provides superior clinical and financial results for medical practices by optimizing the patient appointment lifecycle, today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to identify the thousands of lost and overdue patients common to most medical practices and bring them back to the practices through a variety of automated methods, a process known as patient reactivation.

"We've made a major commitment in the last several years to integrating Brevium's patient reactivation software with a host of high-performing practice management systems," said Brett Gerlach, founder and President of Brevium. "This integration was requested by a number of medical practices who wanted to add Brevium's patient reactivation capabilities to their athenahealth system. athenahealth has worked closely with us to provide all the data elements we need for this integration. We are excited to bring these two systems together to serve our common customers."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Brevium joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren't working, aren't good enough, or aren't advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

About Brevium

Founded in 2004, Brevium focuses solely on the patient appointment lifecycle. Brevium is the pioneer in patient reactivation, returning patients lost to medical practices. With installations in ophthalmology, OB/GYN, dermatology, cardiology and primary care, Brevium's software improves the patient appointment lifecycle in hundreds of medical practices. Brevium is a trusted partner to these practices, with personalized training and unlimited support. Through original research and software development, Brevium ensures that practices derive the greatest financial benefit from the patient appointment lifecycle, and that patients return for the care they need. For additional information, visit www.Brevium.com.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

