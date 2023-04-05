Brew Best-Loved Specialty Coffees at the Touch of a Button with the JURA E6

MONTVALE, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new JURA E6 brings the barista experience home. It brews classic black coffee specialties to perfection – and it makes it easy to enjoy the ever-popular cappuccino, thanks to its innovative Easy Cappuccino function. Whatever your preference, the E6 delivers, all at the touch of a button.

The 2.8-inch color display makes it easy to prepare café quality coffee, with eleven beverage choices from espresso to an espresso macchiato.

Coffee lovers will appreciate the Professional Aroma Grinder that ensures more aromatic coffee through more consistent grinding. With JURA, coffee is always freshly ground, not capsuled – for the richer taste and eco-friendly appeal of brewing directly from fresh, whole coffee beans, or optional pre-ground. The E6 also stands out for enhancing the cappuccino experience by creating fine milk foam and offering an Extra Shot function for more intense flavor and aroma.

The sophisticated operating concept and straightforward user guidance make coffee preparation simple and personalized. The 2.8-inch color display makes it easy to prepare café quality coffee, with eleven beverage choices from espresso to an espresso macchiato. Users can customize their brew by choosing from ten programmable coffee strength intensity levels and three programmable temperature settings. Coffee strength can also be adjusted individually with each cup. This versatile machine can also deliver hot water for tea or Americano, with three programmable hot water temperatures.

The E6 has a 64 oz. water tank and 10 oz. whole bean container, for ample capacity for daily use or entertaining. The CLEARYL Smart filter maintains water purity as part of the brand's commitment to maximizing quality and taste. The E6 features integrated cleaning cycles and includes a container for milk system cleaning.



The E6 is also WiFi compatible using WiFi Connect. This optional accessory gives multiple users the ability to control the machine from a smartphone or tablet using J.O.E.®, an exclusive JURA app – to personalize favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, and more.

The JURA E6 comes in Piano White, Platinum and Dark Inox.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $999 to $4,999. For more information, visit jura.com.

