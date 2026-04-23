Brew Smarter: Why More Americans Are Turning to Homemade Iced Tea

Capresso emphasizes the savings and versatility of making iced tea at home

MONTVALE, N.J., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Tea Association of the U.S.A., tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world, and nearly 80% of the tea consumed in the U.S. is served over ice. But as prices climb for ready-to-drink bottled teas and specialty café orders, homemade iced tea offers a smarter alternative.

Cost savings and customization options are driving consumer demand for homemade iced tea, according to Capresso, makers of high-quality iced tea makers for the home. For the cost of a single bottle, can or café order, consumers can prepare multiple servings at home-adding up to hundreds of dollars in annual savings for regular tea drinkers. Capresso offers two models the Iced Tea Maker and the Iced Tea Select (shown). Both brews delicious iced tea, easily and quickly, with the touch of a button. Designed to transform loose tea leaves or bagged tea bags into a refreshing and flavorful beverage in just minutes, it gives users the ability to brew their favorite black, white, green and herbal tea flavors - or even iced coffee for a change of pace.

A More Affordable Option

Cost savings and customization options are driving consumer demand for homemade iced tea, according to Capresso, makers of high-quality iced tea makers for the home. For the cost of a single bottle, can or café order, consumers can prepare multiple servings at home—adding up to hundreds of dollars in annual savings for regular tea drinkers.

Capresso Iced Tea Appliances

Capresso offers two innovative models: the Iced Tea Maker and the Iced Tea Select.

Both feature a dishwasher-safe 2.5-quart glass carafe, brew strength adjuster, and a permanent filter for loose tea or tea bags. The key difference is the water tank design: the Iced Tea Select has a built-in reservoir and a matte white finish, while the Iced Tea Maker offers a removable water tank and a sleek stainless-steel exterior.

Simply add loose leaf tea or tea bags to the reusable filter basket, fill the water reservoir, and add ice to the carafe. Enhance the beverage by adding fruit, herbs or other flavorings to the pitcher. In minutes, a refreshing pitcher of customized iced tea is ready to enjoy.

Custom Flavors Without the Café Price Tag

Home brewing with Capresso unlocks a world of customization. From the brew strength to the type of sweetener and added flavors, every pitcher can be tailored to personal taste. Popular options include sweetening with honey, agave or flavored syrups; infusing with fresh herbs; or mixing in fruits and juices for a natural twist. Even sparkling water can be added for a bubbly, refreshing version.

Iced tea also makes a versatile base for tea cocktails. Add a splash of vodka, gin, rum or tequila to create refreshing adult beverages.

A Healthier Alternative

A single café iced tea can contain more sugar than a can of soda. Grocery store teas are shelf stable thanks to preservatives. Homemade iced tea allows full control over the ingredients—reducing sugar and eliminating artificial ingredients, and preservatives often found in commercial options.

For iced tea recipes, visit capressoblog.com, and for more information, visit capresso.com

Media contact: Field Marketing & Media, [email protected], 713.869.1856

SOURCE Capresso