Brewer Science Named a Winner of The Greater St. Louis Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

Since the inception of the company in 1981, Dr. Terry Brewer, founder and president of Brewer Science, has been dedicated to creating an environment where employees have the freedom to be innovative. "The culture of creativity at Brewer Science provides opportunities for employees to grow personally and professionally," explains Alan Gerson, Executive Director, Human Resources. "By giving employees opportunities to participate in wellness programs, community events and mentorships as well as engage in challenging work, Brewer Science is committed to being a company of the people, by the technology and for the customer. This commitment sets us apart as a unique company and makes Brewer Science a rewarding place to work."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has previously recognized Brewer Science as a Top Workplace or honorable mention in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017. To learn more about this year's award listings, visit http://graphics.stltoday.com/apps/workplaces-2018/.

About Brewer Science

Brewer Science is a global technology leader in developing and manufacturing innovative materials and processes for the fabrication of semiconductors and microelectronic devices. With its headquarters in Rolla, Missouri, Brewer Science supports customers throughout the world with a service and distribution network in North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more about Brewer Science at www.brewerscience.com, follow us on Twitter at @BrewerScience, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/BrewerScience, and subscribe to our blog at http://blog.brewerscience.com/.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

