Brewer Science Recognized as Outstanding Exporter for State of Missouri by NASBITE International

"Job creation is a top priority nationally and these small- and medium-sized businesses are growing rapidly, opening new export markets and producing new jobs in support of economic growth," said Tammy Marquez-Oldham, NASBITE International's president. "It is therefore a pleasure to honor these companies. They are at the forefront of job creation and exemplars for other businesses who are considering the rewards of exploring new international markets."

NASBITE International created these awards, along with the National Small Business Exporter Summit, as a way to bring top exporters from small- and medium-sized businesses together to share best practices and lessons learned.

Awardees at the summit are as follows:

ServerLIFT, Arizona

SnowPure Water Technologies, California

ACMT, Inc., Connecticut

Kira Labs , Inc., Florida

, Inc., AdEdge Water Technologies, Georgia

Blue Planet Surf Gear, Hawaii

Hess Pumice, Idaho

Mantis, Illinois

Diamond V, Iowa

Kuder, Inc., Iowa

Lectrodryer, Kentucky

Alcom, LLC, Maine

Marlin Steel , Maryland

, Stress Indicators, Maryland

NuStep, LLC, Michigan

Brewer Science, Inc., Missouri

The Milky Whey, Montana

Relyco, New Hampshire

Flow Sciences, Inc., North Carolina

ImmunoReagents Inc., North Carolina

Otto Environmental North America, North Carolina

Venture Products, Inc., Ohio

Davenport Aviation, Inc., Ohio

Zeigler , Pennsylvania

, Klinge Corp., Pennsylvania

Morrison Textile Machinery Co., South Carolina

Des-Case Corporation, Tennessee

Apfelbaum Industrial, Inc., Texas

GateKeeper Security, Virginia

CONNOILS, LLC, Wisconsin

Lucigen Corporation, Wisconsin

American companies are nominated as honorees for the National Small Business Exporter Summit by members of NASBITE International and by the nation's District Export Councils. Demonstrations of exceptional export growth and an innovative approach to international marketing are significant factors in the selection of nominees.

Brewer Science was recognized as an outstanding exporter representing the state of Missouri. Under the leadership of founder and President Dr. Terry Brewer, Brewer Science has become a major Missouri employer designing and manufacturing original technology products since 1981. Brewer Science specializes in technology that enables the creation of products such as smartphones, tablet computers, cameras, and games, among other electronic devices.

About Brewer Science

Brewer Science is a global technology leader in developing and manufacturing innovative materials and processes for the fabrication of semiconductors and microelectronic devices. With its headquarters in Rolla, Missouri, Brewer Science supports customers throughout the world with a service and distribution network in North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more about Brewer Science at www.brewerscience.com, follow us on Twitter at @BrewerScience, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/BrewerScience, and subscribe to our blog at http://blog.brewerscience.com/.

About NASBITE International

NASBITE International is a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation organized under the laws of Ohio. Established over 30 years ago as an association of North American Small Business International Trade Educators (NASBITE), NASBITE International has become the leading U.S. organization supporting the training and education in the field of global business. It is a professional organization of educators, trainers, service providers and practitioners with a mission "to advance global business practice, education and training." NASBITE International is also the steward of the Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) designation, a professional credential that signifies knowledge in international trade across four key domains (Global Business Management, Global Marketing, Supply Chain Management, and Trade Finance). For more information about the National Small Business Exporter Summit, visit https://nasbite.org/conference2018/exporters-summit/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brewer-science-recognized-as-outstanding-exporter-for-state-of-missouri-by-nasbite-international-300629607.html

SOURCE Brewer Science

Related Links

http://www.brewerscience.com

