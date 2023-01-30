Brewer's Foods Launches Sustainable and Upcycled Chocolate Chip Cookie

The upcycling food company, whose mission is to fight food waste by reusing spent grain from craft breweries, launches the first chocolate chip cookie made from spent grain.

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewer's Foods is proud to announce the launch of its new sustainable and upcycled chocolate chip cookie. The cookie is the newest addition to Brewer's Foods' already popular line of upcycled pita chips and flatbread crackers. This delicious treat is made with only the finest ingredients, including Callebaut chocolate, Cabot butter, and King Arthur flour.

Brewer's Foods is committed to sustainability and upcycling, and this new cookie is no exception. The cookie is made with upcycled ingredients, meaning that the ingredients are sourced from sustainable sources and are reused in a new form. This helps to reduce waste and conserve resources.

Brewer's Cookies are made with Callebaut chocolate, which is made from cocoa beans that are ethically sourced and sustainably grown. The Cabot Butter is also sourced from sustainable farms, and the King Arthur flour is made from wheat that is grown without the use of pesticides or herbicides.

The cookie is also made with natural sweeteners, such as honey and maple syrup, and is free from artificial flavors and preservatives. This ensures that the cookie is as healthy and natural as possible.

Brewer's Foods is committed to providing delicious and sustainable treats to its customers. The new sustainable and upcycled chocolate chip cookie is a delicious and healthy treat that is sure to please.

Brewer's Cookies can be found in Whole Foods Market (North Atlantic Region) as well as in all Uncle Guiseppe's Marketplace locations.

About Brewer's Foods

Brewer's Foods is a "spent grain" food company leading the drive to reduce food waste in the craft-brewing industry. Rather than ending up in a crowded landfill or on a farm as animal feed, Brewer's Foods takes the spent grain from breweries to create their line of sustainable products.." To learn more about Brewer's Foods and their other products, please visit brewersfoods.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram: @brewersfoods.

