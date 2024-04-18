Brewer's Spent Yeast Market Projected to Reach $2.17 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Brewer's Spent Yeast Market by Type (Dry, Liquid), Category (Primary Spent Yeast, Secondary Spent Yeast), Application - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $1.46 billion in 2023 to reach $2.17 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.83% over the forecast period.

" Transforming Brewer's Spent Yeast From By-product to Sustainable Resource Across Industries "

The by-product of beer production, brewer's spent yeast (BSY), is mainly composed of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. BSY's content of proteins, vitamins, and micronutrients is driving its adoption in sectors seeking sustainable and economically viable solutions. The animal feed and health food industries are at the forefront, capitalizing on the rising demand for natural, nutrient-dense supplements. Challenges include regulatory hurdles, storage, and transportation. Advancements in biotechnology are unlocking new possibilities for growth. BSY is becoming a valuable resource in animal nutrition, human dietary supplements, and biotechnological research. This transition is most notable in the Americas, where the U.S. and Canada are major in such innovations, while Europe's focus on a circular economy and stringent waste regulations propels its use. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region, led by burgeoning beer markets and an increasing emphasis on sustainable feed solutions, indicates significant growth opportunities for BSY, promising a future where this brewing by-product becomes a major component in various industries' sustainability and efficiency efforts.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.360iresearch.com/library/intelligence/brewers-spent-yeast

" Revolutionizing Animal Feed with Sustainable Innovation Using Brewer's Spent Yeast "

The rise of sustainable and cost-effective alternatives in the animal feed industry has led to the innovative use of brewer's spent yeast (BSY), a nutrient-rich by-product of the brewing process, as a critical ingredient in livestock diets. This shift is driven by BSY's high protein content, essential for animal growth, and its rich composition of B vitamins, selenium, and zinc bolsters animal health. Furthermore, BSY's β-glucans and mannooligosaccharides enhance immune function and promote gut health, making it an exceptional functional feed additive. Adopting BSY reduces feed production costs by leveraging this readily available brewing by-product and aligns with circular economy values by repurposing waste into valuable resources, thereby minimizing environmental impact. The continued exploration and integration of BSY in animal feed signify a promising trend toward sustainable agricultural practices, contributing to a greener planet and a more resource-efficient feed industry.

" The Rising Demand for Dry Brewer's Spent Yeast, A Sustainable Choice for Longevity and Efficiency "

The increasing preference for dry brewer's spent yeast (BSY) is reshaping the supply dynamics in feed and food industries, owing to its exceptional shelf life and superior ease of handling. Dehydrated to minimal moisture content, dry BSY is an efficient nutrition source, rich in proteins, essential vitamins, and minerals, making it a highly sought-after supplement for animal feed. Its remarkable stability and convenience of transport and storage make it an ideal choice for sectors demanding reliability and prolonged usability. Conversely, its liquid counterpart, derived directly from the brewing process, offers a nutrient-rich alternative for immediate use in animal nutrition and human food products due to its freshness. This contrast highlights the adaptability of brewer's spent yeast to diverse applications, guided by the specific requirements of freshness or shelf-life.

Request Analyst Support @ https://www.360iresearch.com/library/intelligence/brewers-spent-yeast

" Archer-Daniels-Midland Company at the Forefront of Brewer's Spent Yeast Market with a Strong 6.32% Market Share "

The key players in the Brewer's Spent Yeast Market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Nutreco N.V., Alltech, Inc., Royal DSM, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

" Introducing ThinkMi: Revolutionizing Market Intelligence with AI-Powered Insights for the Brewer's Spent Yeast Market "

We proudly unveil ThinkMi, a cutting-edge AI product designed to transform how businesses interact with the Brewer's Spent Yeast Market. ThinkMi stands out as your premier market intelligence partner, delivering unparalleled insights with the power of artificial intelligence. Whether deciphering market trends or offering actionable intelligence, ThinkMi is engineered to provide precise, relevant answers to your most critical business questions. This revolutionary tool is more than just an information source; it's a strategic asset that empowers your decision-making with up-to-the-minute data, ensuring you stay ahead in the fiercely competitive Brewer's Spent Yeast Market. Embrace the future of market analysis with ThinkMi, where informed decisions lead to remarkable growth.

Ask Question to ThinkMi @ https://app.360iresearch.com/library/intelligence/brewers-spent-yeast

" Dive into the Brewer's Spent Yeast Market Landscape: Explore 183 Pages of Insights, 374 Tables, and 22 Figures "

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Brewer's Spent Yeast Market, by Type Brewer's Spent Yeast Market, by Category Brewer's Spent Yeast Market, by Application Americas Brewer's Spent Yeast Market Asia-Pacific Brewer's Spent Yeast Market Europe , Middle East & Africa Brewer's Spent Yeast Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.360iresearch.com/library/intelligence/brewers-spent-yeast

Related Reports:

About 360iResearch

Founded in 2017, 360iResearch is a market research and business consulting company headquartered in India, with clients and focus markets spanning the globe.

We are a dynamic, nimble company that believes in carving ambitious, purposeful goals and achieving them with the backing of our greatest asset — our people.

Quick on our feet, we have our ear to the ground when it comes to market intelligence and volatility. Our market intelligence is diligent, real-time and tailored to your needs, and arms you with all the insight that empowers strategic decision-making.

Our clientele encompasses about 80% of the Fortune Global 500, and leading consulting and research companies and academic institutions that rely on our expertise in compiling data in niche markets. Our meta-insights are intelligent, impactful and infinite, and translate into actionable data that support your quest for enhanced profitability, tapping into niche markets, and exploring new revenue opportunities.

Contact 360iResearch

Mr. Ketan Rohom

360iResearch Private Limited,

Office No. 519, Nyati Empress,

Opposite Phoenix Market City,

Vimannagar, Pune, Maharashtra,

India - 411014.

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-530-264-8485

India: +91-922-607-7550

To learn more, visit 360iresearch.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2359256/360iResearch_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 360iResearch