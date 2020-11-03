Brewery Equipment Market Worth $25.88 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global brewery equipment market size is expected to reach USD 25.88 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing consumption of different types of craft beer across the globe is anticipated to drive the demand for brewery equipment.

Key suggestions from the report:

Europe accounted for 48.2% share of the global revenue in 2019 on account of increased beer consumption, coupled with a surge in beer processing, thereby leading to propelled demand for brewery equipment

By mode of operation, the automated brewery equipment is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to the increased focus of various economies, including Brazil and Argentina , on optimization and automation in the beer-making process

The U.S. dominated the North American market by accounting for 71.4% share of the overall revenue in 2019 owing to the exponential demand for beer, resulting in brewery expansion by major brewers, thereby driving the demand for brewery equipment

In the craft brewery equipment type, compressors accounted for 21.1% share of the overall revenue in 2019 on account of the multi-functional attributes of compressors, leading to its usage at various stages of brewing

The key players in the industry are engaged in expanding facilities and product portfolios to ensure their market dominance

Increasing usage of craft breweries, including brewpubs and microbreweries, globally is projected to drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, constant product innovations are resulting in an increased focus of the prominent market players towards business expansion by installing new breweries, thereby augmenting the product demand.

Macro breweries require a high number of tanks as well as high capacity equipment to ensure consistency in beer production on a large scale, thereby resulting in higher equipment demand. Furthermore, rising demand for craft beer due to the growing preference among individuals for natural, tasty, and local products is likely to complement the market growth.

Various brewers are adopting considerable changes in the operations as well as brewing processes to differentiate their products based on factors, such as taste and packaging. The increased level of competitiveness in the industry is likely to result in the increased focus of market players towards the development of superior products over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global brewery equipment market based on type, mode of operation, end-use, and region:

Brewery Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Macrobrewery Equipment



Milling





Brewhouse





Cooling





Fermentation





Filtration & Filling





Others

Craft Brewery Equipment

Mashing



Fermentation



Cooling



Storage



Compressors



Others

Brewery Equipment Mode Of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Automatic



Semi-automatic



Manual

Brewery Equipment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Macro Brewery



Craft Brewery

Brewery Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





UAE

List of Key Players of Brewery Equipment Market

Alfa Laval

GEA Group

Krones AG

Paul Mueller

Criveller Group

Della Toffola

Kaspar Schulz

Hypro Group

