BREWERY TEAMSTERS RATIFY AGREEMENT AT METAL CONTAINER CORPORATION

Members of Local 6 Secure Significant Wage Improvements

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 245 Teamsters at Metal Container Corporation, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, have ratified a strong new agreement. The Local 6 members manufacture cans for a wide variety of beer and soft drink companies.

"St. Louis Teamsters negotiated a contract that is emblematic of the work our union is doing to build power and density in this industry," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "These are big wins, and our members laid the groundwork for what will be many more victories in this craft."

"Our members remained focused on securing strong overall improvements in their contract. They won these improvements without giving anything up and should be proud of the agreement they negotiated," said Joe Segrest, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 6.

The five-year agreement includes up to 23-percent wage increases and major improvements to vacation time, including greater flexibility scheduling time off. Workers also retained skill pay and their current insurance with no changes or added costs.

"I appreciate all of the hard work that went into this great contract," said Mike Robbins, a member of Local 6. "The improvements we secured — with no added costs — are a real win for our families. It is good to see these major enhancements in our contract."

Teamsters Local 6 represents workers in a variety of industries throughout St. Louis and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to teamsterslocal6.com.

