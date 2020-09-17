Brewing a Hot Look for Halloween: Dunkin' and Spirit Halloween Team Up to Launch Two Dunkin' Costumes

The classic combo of Dunkin's signature hot coffee and the brand's beloved donuts are the inspiration for two new, limited-edition Spirit Halloween costumes that brew up a fresh look for both couples and individual Dunkin' fans looking to rock their pink and orange pride this Halloween:

Adult Dunkin' Hot Coffee Cup Costume : A hot new Halloween choice that'll have you buzzing, dressing up as the cup that keeps millions of people running every day is the perfect way to perk up the holiday and show your love of Dunkin' coffee.

: A hot new Halloween choice that'll have you buzzing, dressing up as the cup that keeps millions of people running every day is the perfect way to perk up the holiday and show your love of Dunkin' coffee. Adult Dunkin' Strawberry Frosted Donut Costume: Here's how to put the treat in trick-or-treat, along with some extra sprinkles of sweetness. Fans can bring to life one of the brand's most popular donut varieties, complete with pink strawberry frosting, colorful sprinkles, and a glazed donut headband that will have you craving real donuts more than any candy.

The Dunkin' inspired costumes cost $39.99, available in one size and are available for presale now at SpiritHalloween.com, while supplies last.

According to Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship at Dunkin', "Every Halloween we see people creating their own Dunkin' costumes to proudly show their passion for our brand. Even though the holiday may look different this year, we know our fans will find ways to celebrate the spirit of the season, and we're thrilled to team up with Spirit Halloween to bring our fans some fun and keep Halloween running on Dunkin'."

The launch of Dunkin' licensed costumes are just the start of a scary-good Halloween season at Dunkin'. In October, spooky tricked-out treats will once again appear on menus at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for Halloween. Dunkin' guests and ghosts alike are encouraged to stay tuned for some more frighteningly fun news in the coming weeks.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country with over 1,400 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating 37 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritHalloween.com.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

