Brewvana.com Launches Online Store for Beer Making Kits & Craft Beer Boxes With a Virtual Twist Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team that brought people City Brew Tours, the leading curator of craft brewery tours and experiences in North America, announces the launch of its newest venture. Brewvana.com is an online retailer of craft beer boxes with a virtual twist as well as beer-making kits with guided instruction. What makes Brewvana special is the value that doesn't fit into its shipping box — all of Brewvana's products come with a live, interactive experience hosted over Zoom by industry experts.

Brewvana.com launches with two complementary product lines centered around growing the love for beer. The first product line, which is all about exploring craft beer in the comfort of home, includes party and holiday boxes filled with beer, treats, souvenirs and access to live celebrations. The second product line is focused on making beer at home and includes curated beginner Beer Making Kits as well as skill-developing recipe clubs.

The Cinco de Mayo Party Box is the first in its craft beer box offerings. For $99 + shipping, guests will receive a curated box of six craft beers, a beer cocktail-making kit, Mexican stone-ground chocolate, a pair of limited-edition beer glasses, and more. Then they'll celebrate and explore the world of Mexican beer and its impact on the U.S. craft beer scene during Brewvana's virtual Cinco de Mayo party happening on the evening of May 5.

During the 90-minute celebration, participants will learn step by step how to make a popular Mexican beer cocktail, the Michelada, explore the art of pairing beer and chocolate through a guided tasting, and hear first-hand about Mexico's craft beer revolution from Luis Enrique de la Reguera, founder of Mexico City's Cru Cru Brewery. A portion of proceeds will go to VAMOS!, a non-profit empowering people in Morelos, Mexico, by providing job opportunities and basic human services to those in need.

Brewvana.com is also about introducing and growing beer lovers' interest and confidence in brewing beer at home. The Beer Making Kits with Live Classes are designed to offer the most engaging, approachable, and user-friendly entry point to making their own beer. Participants gain so much experience during their introductory class that Brewvana.com had to create the Master the Brew ecosystem. Master the Brew includes a monthly recipe subscription club, where members receive unique beer recipe kits designed to meet their current skill level and improve it over time. Members get access to quarterly expert brewing discussions and home-versions of popular commercial recipes designed exclusively for Brewvana by professional brewers.

"As an avid homebrewer of more than a decade and someone that previously brewed professionally, I was very excited that we could create a way for people to try homebrewing with guaranteed results," said Barry Hansen, CBT Group's Chief Operating Officer. "We were able to procure everything the team wished they had when they started brewing without any of the bulk and waste, and to package that alongside a live instructor to help answer any questions in real time."

Brewvana's Beer Making Kits with Classes and Party Boxes can be purchased at Brewvana.com. Brewvana will continue to innovate, so check in frequently for new products.

The CBT Group was created in 2019 to consolidate the operations of the City Brew Tours brands of companies. City Brew Tours had been the leading curator of craft brewery tours throughout North America for over 10 years. As a result of the pandemic, CBT Group reinvented itself and expanded its business to the virtual space with hosted experiences under its new brands Brewvana.com and Unboxed Experiences. Brewvana.com is a passionate, beer-loving community that specializes in curated craft beer boxes and beer-making kits accompanied by expert-led live instruction. Unboxed Experiences hosts virtual events aimed at corporate clients, with offerings such as beer and cheese pairing experiences, ice cream float-making experiences, and beer-making experiences.

