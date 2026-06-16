Brex and Tekion Partner to Bring Embedded Spend Management to the Modern Auto Dealership

Partnership extends Brex's Ability to Reach More of the 98% of U.S. Businesses Still Operating on Legacy Corporate Card Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the intelligent finance platform, today announced at Tekion One a partnership with Tekion, innovator of the first end-to-end, AI-native cloud platform service the entire automotive retail ecosystem, to launch Brex for Tekion Spend. Built directly into Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), Brex is the first fully embedded corporate card and spend management solution that delivers a native spend management experience designed for the operational complexity of modern automotive dealer groups.

Brex for Tekion Spend

Dealer groups are some of the most operationally complex businesses in the country spanning multiple rooftops and entities with service, parts, F&I, and ops all generating spend daily. Most are still running on shared owner cards, personal credit lines, and AP workflows that cut over 100,000 checks a year at $5 each, often to pay invoices of just $50 or less. Existing card programs have no native connections to dealership management workflows, leaving finance teams to manually match transactions against repair orders, parts invoices, and vendor payments across every store.

Tekion Spend, built on Brex Embedded, addresses these challenges directly. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital One, Brex brings the speed and technology of a modern fintech platform backed by the scale and institutional credibility of a leading national bank with deep roots in the automotive industry. The solution integrates Brex's API-driven infrastructure layer and global corporate card capabilities directly into Tekion ARC. Every transaction is automatically mapped to the corresponding ARC record in real time, and spend controls are enforced at the rooftop, department, or individual level.

Brex for Tekion Spend gives dealer groups access to:

Real-time reconciliation: Every transaction auto-matches to its originating ARC record, eliminating manual reconciliation and accelerating daily operations and visibility.

Every transaction auto-matches to its originating ARC record, eliminating manual reconciliation and accelerating daily operations and visibility. Instant card issuance: Issue Brex cards directly inside Tekion ARC workflows for fuel, vendor invoices, and other purchases without the context switching.

Issue Brex cards directly inside Tekion ARC workflows for fuel, vendor invoices, and other purchases without the context switching. Replace paper checks and unlock working capital: Move vendor payments off manual check runs and ACH onto Brex cards to cut per-transaction costs, earn rewards on everyday dealer spend, and free up credit-backed float.

Move vendor payments off manual check runs and ACH onto Brex cards to cut per-transaction costs, earn rewards on everyday dealer spend, and free up credit-backed float. Built-in policy controls: Cards are issued with pre-coded merchant, category, amount, and entity limits, all customized to the dealerships' operations.

Cards are issued with pre-coded merchant, category, amount, and entity limits, all customized to the dealerships' operations. Manage every rooftop from one account: Dealer groups control cards, budgets, entities, and policy across every store in the same way their organization is structured, with full visibility for the CFO and the right local autonomy for each GM.

"Brex Embedded exists to bring best-in-class financial infrastructure to companies and customers inside the platforms they already depend on," said Art Levy, Chief Business Officer at Brex. "Tekion Spend puts Brex's global card infrastructure, real-time spend controls, and automated reconciliation directly into the platform dealers use every day, so finance teams spend less time on reconciliation and more time running the business."

"Building Tekion Spend's card program on Brex means dealers can manage every dollar of operational card spend right inside the platform they use to run their business," said Guru Sankararaman, Co-founder and COO of Tekion. "Embedding native spend management into our platform was the natural next step in Tekion's mission to deliver a truly end-to-end platform for automotive retail."

"As a dealership utilizing Tekion, having a Brex spend card natively embedded within our ARC DMS is exactly what modern dealerships like ours have been missing. Full visibility, accountability, and more efficient workflows, seamlessly integrated into how we already function. The redundancies eliminated and efficiencies gained translate to real, measurable savings that go straight to the bottom line," said Autumn Ross, Chief Financial Officer at Ewing Automotive Group.

Brex for Tekion Spend is currently available to select ARC dealers, with a broader rollout planned across Tekion's dealer network through the remainder of the year. For more information, visit https://www.brex.com/brex-for-tekion.

About Brex

Brex LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital One, N.A., is the intelligent finance platform that empowers growing companies to spend smarter and move faster. By combining smart corporate card with intuitive spend management software and banking, Brex enables founders and finance teams to accelerate operations, gain real-time visibility, and control spend effortlessly. Brex's AI-powered automation and world-class service eliminate manual expense and accounting tasks for customers. Tens of thousands of the world's best companies, from startups to enterprises, run their finances on Brex – including DoorDash, TikTok, Anthropic, Robinhood, Zoom, Plaid, SeatGeek, and the Boston Celtics. Learn more at brex.com.

About Tekion

Tekion is redefining automotive retail with its AI-native, end-to-end platform purpose-built for the industry. By embedding AI into every workflow, Tekion delivers intelligent automation, real-time insights, and advanced decision support—driving greater efficiency, revenue growth, and modern consumer experiences. Tekion connects OEMs, dealers, partners, and consumers through a unified platform, including Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and large automotive enterprises, and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Together, these solutions power more seamless, transparent, and profitable retail operations.

SOURCE Brex