Brex Helps Power OpenAI Global Spend and Financial Operations

OpenAI is using Brex to help run their global spend and financial operations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the intelligent finance platform, today announced that it is helping power OpenAI global spend and financial operations. Brex now plays a growing role at the center of the AI ecosystem and further cements its position as a key financial backbone for the world's leading AI companies.

OpenAI is at the frontier of AI, and scaling global teams at a pace that demands a strategic approach to financial operations.

Finance teams must support rapid growth, highly dynamic spend, and global operations without slowing the business. Leading companies like OpenAI are choosing Brex's AI-native corporate card and spend management platform for global issuing and facilitating payments, real-time visibility, and automation. Brex enables finance teams to eliminate manual work, maintain rigorous controls, and support growth at scale with confidence.

"OpenAI is operating at a scale and speed that few companies in the world ever reach," said Pedro Franceschi, CEO of Brex. "I'm excited for Brex's agentic technology to support OpenAI as we continue to help companies ensure speed and control in finance move in parallel."

AI companies continue to choose Brex as it increasingly expands its AI-native platform. Most recently, Brex announced its agent platform that further automates core financial workflows across expenses, compliance, and accounting end-to-end. The agent platform represents the next evolution of Brex's approach to finance: moving teams from managing tasks to driving outcomes, while making financial operations faster, safer, and more scalable.

Brex's approach to AI goes beyond its own product to meet users where they already work, guided by the belief that the best UI is no UI at all. With its recently announced app in ChatGPT, customers can access their Brex expense information in seconds by simply asking, bringing real-time spend visibility, policy awareness, and insights directly into ChatGPT with existing permissions and controls in place.

Brex's AI-powered automation is already delivering measurable impact across financial operations. In 2025 alone, Brex freed more than $163 million in annual salary dollars and saved customers over 208,000 hours each month by eliminating manual expense and accounting work. Today, nearly 70% of all expenses on Brex are handled entirely by automation, enabling managers to review expenses six times faster and accounting teams to close their books three times faster, turning finance into a strategic advantage rather than an operational bottleneck.

About Brex:

Brex is the intelligent finance platform that empowers growing companies to spend smarter and move faster – in more than 200 markets. By combining the world's smartest corporate card with intuitive spend management software and banking, Brex enables founders and finance teams to accelerate operations, gain real-time visibility, and control spend effortlessly. Brex's AI-powered automation and world-class service eliminate manual expense and accounting tasks for customers. Tens of thousands of the world's best companies, from startups to enterprises, run their finances on Brex – including DoorDash, TikTok, Anthropic, Robinhood, Zoom, Plaid, SeatGeek, and the Boston Celtics. Learn more at brex.com.

SOURCE Brex