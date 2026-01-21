Brex Brings AI-Native Accounting Automation to ERPs

Brex's new Accounting API will launch with leading AI ERPs Rillet and Campfire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the intelligent finance platform, today announced a new AI-native Accounting API designed to automate accounting workflows end-to-end and enable deeper, real-time integrations with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and other key integration partners. Brex's Accounting API goes beyond traditional bank-feed integrations by enabling two-way data flow between Brex and ERPs. This enables teams to harness Brex's rich transaction data, capturing the information they need upfront and pushing it to their ERP in real time. The result is end-to-end accounting automation, improved accuracy, and a faster month-end close. The Accounting API will first launch with Rillet and Campfire , two of the leading AI-native ERPs.

Today, most finance teams still rely on batch exports, CSV uploads, and manual reconciliation to manage accounting workflows. These processes introduce delays, missing context, and errors that compound at month-end, making it difficult for finance leaders to trust their data or operate strategically. Brex's AI Accounting API is built to remove these gaps by keeping accounting data continuously synchronized and automatically executing accounting work as transactions happen, rather than waiting until the close, no matter what ERP the company is closing their books in.

"With accounting, accuracy and speed can't be trade-offs," said James Reggio, CTO of Brex. "Our AI-native Accounting API brings intelligent automation and real-time, enriched data to finance teams and their ERP partners, executing work like coding transactions and preparing exports on their behalf so they can close the books faster with confidence."

The Brex Accounting API unlocks:

Two-way data sync to capture all accounting data finance teams need upfront, and nothing they don't. Key accounting fields flow from ERPs into Brex so all policy is enforced with business context capture at the point of transaction.

to capture all accounting data finance teams need upfront, and nothing they don't. Key accounting fields flow from ERPs into Brex so all policy is enforced with business context capture at the point of transaction. Real-time webhooks and expanded endpoints that notify accounting systems the moment transactions happen, eliminating batch processing and manual updates.

that notify accounting systems the moment transactions happen, eliminating batch processing and manual updates. Deep integration with Brex's Accounting AI workflows and automations, allowing finance teams to automate the entire accounting process, from swipe to close.

"The manual month-end close is a relic," said Rillet's founder and CEO Nicolas Kopp. "At Rillet, we believe in the zero-day close. By pairing Brex's real-time data with Rillet's automation engine, your ledger is always current from prepaids to accruals to multi-entity consolidation. Your finance team can start acting on audit-ready financials in real time."

"As we continue to support more rapidly growing and public companies, our integration with Brex represents the future they need: rich transaction data flowing in real time, with zero manual reconciliation," said John Glasgow, founder and CEO at Campfire. "Every finance team can have enterprise-grade power without the complexity."

In addition to the Accounting API, Brex also recently introduced new AI-driven accounting capabilities designed to further eliminate manual work and reduce errors:

Accounting Workflows: New Brex workflows can automatically prepare and send expenses to ERPs without human intervention. In just the first few months, customers have already eliminated 10,000+ hours of manual work.

New Brex workflows can automatically prepare and send expenses to ERPs without human intervention. In just the first few months, customers have already eliminated 10,000+ hours of manual work. AI-Driven Expense Coding : Brex AI continuously learns and suggests the best value for every field employees have to fill in. In addition, Brex AI identifies patterns and suggests rules and mappings for perfect accuracy and control in autocoding expenses.

: Brex AI continuously learns and suggests the best value for every field employees have to fill in. In addition, Brex AI identifies patterns and suggests rules and mappings for perfect accuracy and control in autocoding expenses. ERP Validation Rules: Brex can now automatically understand data constraints coded within ERP systems and enforce them within Brex to ensure expenses are coded correctly from the start.

Together, these capabilities help finance teams maintain audit-ready data at all times and turn month-end close into a predictable, continuous process.

About Brex

Brex is the intelligent finance platform built for speed and control. Combining corporate cards, banking, treasury, expense management, bill pay, travel, and accounting, Brex helps companies spend smarter and move faster in 120 countries. By integrating AI across every workflow, Brex enables founders and finance teams to eliminate manual work, do more with less, and accelerate impact. More than 35,000 companies from startups to enterprises run on Brex, including Anthropic, Arm, ServiceTitan, and Robinhood. Learn more at brex.com .

