SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the intelligent finance platform, today announced that it is collaborating with Oracle, becoming the first fintech issuer to be embedded within Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) . Leveraging Oracle's integration with Mastercard, Brex will power Oracle's global, embedded B2B payments solution in Oracle Cloud ERP , enabling customers to select Brex virtual cards directly from within payables workflows. This offering streamlines supplier payments, enforces tighter controls, and gives finance teams the ability to move fast without sacrificing governance.

Brex announces partnership with Oracle as first fintech global Issuer to power B2B payments in Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP

Global enterprises face increasing challenges managing supplier payments across multiple countries, currencies, and banking systems. Traditional methods like ACH/EFT and wire transfers are slow and costly, and offer limited visibility or compliance safeguards, while existing card solutions often lack the necessary controls for enterprises operating at scale.

This integration helps to solve these challenges by enabling joint customers to access Brex virtual cards directly from Oracle Cloud ERP. Brex's global card capabilities enables enterprises to:

Streamline payments in more than 30 currencies from a single platform without managing separate banking infrastructure

in more than 30 currencies from a single platform without managing separate banking infrastructure Process payments faster, automate reconciliation, and gain centralized visibility across regions

across regions Unlock meaningful rebates and rewards that transform accounts payable into a revenue generator

that transform accounts payable into a revenue generator Use Brex virtual cards with granular controls such as single-use numbers, spend caps, and merchant restrictions, along with a complete digital audit trail to reduce fraud risk and address compliance requirements.

"Oracle is one of the most trusted names in enterprise software, and we're excited to offer this integration as the first fintech global issuer for Oracle's B2B embedded payments solution," said Art Levy, Chief Business Officer of Brex. "Together we're helping global enterprises simplify supplier payments across borders, move faster with full control, and unlock new value from spend at a scale that was never possible before."

"By embedding Brex into Oracle Cloud ERP workflows, we're giving enterprises greater control, visibility, and efficiency in their financial operations while helping them capture new value from everyday spend," said Catherine You, Group Vice President of Applications Development at Oracle.

"Brex seamlessly integrates with our favorite tools, giving us the visibility, control, and efficiency we need at scale. Embedding Brex into Oracle Cloud ERP takes that a step further: streamlining payments globally while connecting directly into the systems our teams already use every day," said Gaurav Saxena, Senior Director at Robinhood.

Brex's growing partner ecosystem and rapid adoption—crossing nearly $2B in annualized payment volume in its first year—underscores enterprise demand for a global card offering that integrates with leading enterprise systems. With Oracle as a new cornerstone collaborator, Brex enables global companies to simplify financial operations, strengthen compliance, and unlock new growth opportunities.

About Brex

Brex is the intelligent finance platform that empowers growing companies to spend smarter and move faster – in 120+ countries. By combining the world's smartest corporate card and high-yield banking with intuitive software for expenses, bill pay, accounting, and travel, Brex enables founders and finance teams to accelerate operations, gain real-time visibility, and control spend effortlessly. Brex's AI-powered automation and world-class service eliminate manual expense and accounting tasks for customers, freeing up 11 million hours of employee effort for higher-impact work. Over 30,000 of the world's best companies, from startups to enterprises, run their finances on Brex – including Anthropic, Cursor, Robinhood, Arm, and Dr.Squatch. Learn more .

SOURCE Brex