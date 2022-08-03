Brex Names Doug Adamic as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the company reimagining finance for growing businesses, today announced the appointment of Doug Adamic as its Chief Revenue Officer. Doug will lead revenue and growth strategy for Brex as the company expands into financial software with Brex Empower and grows its global offerings for venture-backed startups, mid-market companies, and larger enterprises.

Doug brings extensive leadership experience to Brex, having most recently served as SAP Concur's Chief Revenue Officer. In that role, he led global sales, pre-sales, sales operations, customer success, value consulting and enablement. During his 16-year tenure, Doug held increasingly senior leadership roles while at SAP Concur—helping scale and transform the business from a best-in-breed point solution to the global leader in integrated travel and expense.

"The next chapter of Brex will be built around software to meet the needs of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies," said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO, Brex. "Doug deeply understands how to both serve and lead larger, scaled companies, and we are thrilled to have him on the team."

"Most of the financial software out there today isn't designed for modern businesses. Companies that are high-growth, digital-native with distributed workforces, need to think globally whether they have existing operations or just aspirations," said Doug Adamic, Chief Revenue Officer, Brex. "With Empower, Brex is reimagining financial software like it did with corporate credit cards—and it's building it from the ground up. I'm excited to join Brex to help serve these modern businesses helping them grow and thrive, and look forward to working with all of Brex's customers to improve their businesses by delivering meaningful outcomes and exceptional experiences."

Brex Empower is a software platform designed to increase financial discipline and speed starting with a completely new spend management product. Since its launch, Empower has been gaining momentum in the enterprise space, with customers like Empire Portfolio Group who leverages Empower to manage spend faster and with greater financial discipline.

About Brex

