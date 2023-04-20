Breye Therapeutics Strengthens Management Team and Board

Industry veteran Dr. Peter Adamson , PhD appointed as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Gabriela Burian , MD appointed to the Board of Directors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breye Therapeutics ApS (Breye), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies for retinal vascular diseases within ophthalmology, today announces the appointment of Peter Adamson as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Gabriela Burian as a new member of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Adamson has over 20 years of experience in ophthalmology drug development. He has previously held senior leadership positions at various biopharmaceutical companies including Vice President and Head of Ophthalmology Research at GlaxoSmithKline, where he generated multiple clinical candidates and acted as Lead Biologist on a number of discovery programmes. He previously also worked at ProQR and recently Tenpoint Therapeutics, where he was involved in building pipelines and securing successful financing.

Gabriela Burian is a physician-scientist with over 25 years of experience in clinical research and drug development in ophthalmology. She has held various global leadership positions at leading biopharmaceutical companies including Roche and Novartis.

Breye is developing novel, oral ophthalmology drugs to address the needs of millions of patients suffering with deteriorating vision due to Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) or Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), for which there are no broadly available treatments in early or moderate disease. It is focused on advancing into clinic its lead compound to phase 1b.

Ulrik Mouritzen, CEO of Breye Therapeutics, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Peter as CSO. His extensive experience in ophthalmology drug development will be invaluable as we advance our lead compound through clinical development. Gabriela's appointment to the Board brings significant industry and development experience which will be instrumental as we build a pipeline of novel oral therapies for retinal vascular diseases within ophthalmology."

Peter Adamson, CSO of Breye Therapeutics, commented: "I am pleased to join the team at Breye Therapeutics and to drive the development of our pipeline of innovative oral therapies for retinal vascular diseases and bring much needed treatments to patients."

Gabriela Burian, newly appointed Board Member of Breye Therapeutics, said: "I am honoured to join the Board of Directors and to support the management team in its goal to develop first-in-class oral drugs for treating Diabetic Retinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration and broaden the access to therapeutic options in this patient population."

About Breye Therapeutics

Breye is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral ophthalmology drugs to address the needs of millions of patients suffering with deteriorating vision due to Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) or Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), for which there are no treatments in early or moderate disease. Danegaptide is an oral investigational compound that targets diabetic retinopathy, a serious complication of a rapidly growing global disease. Severe diabetic retinopathy requires intravitreal injections directly into the eye, which are unpopular with patients, resulting in a significant drop out rate of about 50% after 1 year and only 40% of patients obtain an optimal response. Originally developed for cardiac indications, clinical studies have shown danegaptide to be a safe drug, stabilising cell-cell coupling and protecting against vascular leakage and capillary breakdown. Danegaptide is orally administered and less burdensome than injections, as well as potentially more effective and commercially competitive. With its recognised safety profile, danegaptide has potential for a short and well accepted clinical regulatory pathway. Breye is also developing an oral P2X7R inhibitor for AMD which seeks to reduce nerve damage and inflammation.

Breye raised a seed round from Novo Holdings and Sound BioVentures and received financial support from the BioInnovation Institute, the Danish Growth Foundation (Vækstfonden) and the Danish Innovation Foundation (Innovationsfonden).

For more information, please visit: https://breye.com

SOURCE Breye Therapeutics