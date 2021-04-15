Breyer® Announces Release of Hope, the 2021 Freedom Series Horse of the Year

PEQUANNOCK, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breyer, the world's leading brand of horse-inspired toys, gifts, collectibles and live events, announced today the release of Hope, the 2021 Freedom Series Horse of the Year, available as a limited-edition model at major retailers and BreyerHorses.com. Breyer has partnered with Covenant House, an internationally recognized organization providing food, shelter, immediate crisis care and an array of specifically designed in-house programs supporting young adults across the US, Canada and Latin America experiencing homelessness. For every Hope model purchased, one dollar will go to Covenant House to care for homeless youth and give them hope to keep moving forward.

Hope, Breyer’s 2021 Freedom Series Horse of the Year

"We're very proud of this year's Horse of the Year and the unique opportunity to create a beautiful horse portraying the powerful, uniting message of hope for a brighter future and a better tomorrow," said Stephanie Macejko, Vice President, Marketing, Breyer. "It is an honor to partner with Covenant House and support this wonderful organization providing safety, care and hope to young people experiencing homelessness across our country."

Every year, Breyer features a themed limited-edition Horse of the Year. For 2021, the company wanted to celebrate the most powerful driver of good and progress – hope. The Hope horse features realistic sculpting and bright colors. Splashed with shades of purple, turquoise, pink and gold/yellow, the markings on her coat reveal hidden images and the word "Hope."

"We are so grateful to our friends at Breyer for bringing the power of hope in this unique way to the amazing, resilient young people at Covenant House," said Covenant House President, Kevin Ryan. "This is the kind of community partnership that not only provides the financial support we need for our programs in 31 cities across six countries, but also provides empowerment to our young people as they pursue the great promise of their lives."

Breyer is also a sponsor of the Covenant House's gala fundraiser, Night of Covenant House Stars, that will be hosted on Monday, May 17, 2021, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The virtual event is free to the public and will feature an all-star lineup of well-known artists and powerhouse youth advocates who will shine a light on our joint mission to end youth homelessness in our country.

For additional information on Breyer, visit BreyerHorses.com. For additional information on how the Covenant House is supporting youth experiencing homelessness, visit CovenantHouse.org.

About Breyer

Breyer, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2020, is the world's leading brand of horse-inspired toys, gifts, collectibles and live events. Founded in 1950, Breyer celebrates the beauty, power and inspiration of horses, with a dedicated commitment to authenticity, quality and realism. Breyer is one of America's most iconic toy and collectible brands and its 'portrait' models of horse heroes like Secretariat and Black Beauty have been inspiring children and adults alike for generations. Breyer is developing original programming with Imagine Entertainment, and has partnerships with major studios, publishers and licensees. Breyer's annual convention BreyerFest is one of the largest fan gatherings in the world celebrating the horse every July. Breyer is a division of Reeves International, a family owned, New Jersey-based manufacturer. Discover the world of Breyer at www.BreyerHorses.com.

About Covenant House

Young people facing homelessness deserve the chance to grow into their potential. In 31 cities across six countries, Covenant House provides a safe place to sleep, high-quality programs and services, and the promise of unconditional love, absolute respect, and unrelenting support, so they can achieve their dreams. Go to www.covenanthouse.org to learn more.

