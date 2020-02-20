Breyer® Celebrates 70th Anniversary and Gallops into a New Category with Breyer Mane Beauty™ Styling Heads

PEQUANNOCK, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breyer, the world's leading brand of horse-inspired toys, gifts, collectibles and live events, celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2020 and continues to honor the timeless beauty, power and inspiration of horses with the release of a commemorative 70th Anniversary Assortment and entry into a new category with the introduction of Breyer Mane Beauty Styling Heads. Breyer will showcase these new products in its booth (#2153) during the North American International Toy Fair, from February 22-25, 2020.

"Breyer is very excited to merge our expertise of horses and the ever-popular trend of hair play in an authentic way to introduce an innovative product that lets girls create their own vision of horse beauty by styling, grooming, and creating braids seen in the real horse braiding world," said Gina Beebe, Vice President, Design and Development, Breyer. "We're proud to bring the Breyer brand to a new audience by fostering imagination and a love of horses through the launch of Breyer Mane Beauty Styling Heads."

Breyer Mane Beauty Styling Heads bring the enchanting world of horse braiding to girls in a brand-new way. They are realistically sculpted and decorated with diverse color ways and long, silky, no-tangle manes. Each styling head includes a styling booklet, mane comb, two mane clips, four mane spirals and fifty elastics that gives girls endless hairstyling possibilities. Breyer Mane Beauty Styling Heads come in three gorgeous styles including Blaze (black mane), Daybreak (white mane) and Sunset (blonde mane) and will be available later this year in July.

"In addition to Breyer Mane Beauty Styling Heads, we're proud to be celebrating a milestone anniversary, as we continue allowing fans of all ages to have a 'horse' of their very own," said Stephanie Macejko, Vice President, Marketing and Product Development, Breyer. "From children's ponies to Triple Crown winning racehorses, no details are spared in our models, and the authentic beauty and quality of the horses in our 70th Anniversary Assortment salute the great history of Breyer, making them a sure favorite to display and collect."

Breyer has defined the spirit of horses over the past 70 years through exquisite, life-like sculptures and play sets, and is pleased to release a special 70th Anniversary Assortment of five hand-decorated models, each commemorating a different decade. Each model features the anniversary logo and comes in a beautiful custom box highlighting the beauty and history of Breyer. This collection also features a rare, limited-edition Chase Piece that is a must-have for fans and collectors alike. The collector-favorite models include a Rearing Mustang, Saddlebred Stallion and more, and are available now at specialty toy and tack and saddlery locations.

Breyer, celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2020, is the world's leading brand of horse-inspired toys, gifts, collectibles and live events. Founded in 1950, Breyer celebrates the beauty, power and inspiration of horses, with a dedicated commitment to authenticity, quality and realism. Breyer is one of America's most iconic toy and collectible brands and its 'portrait' models of horse heroes like Secretariat and Black Beauty have been inspiring children and adults alike for generations. Breyer is developing original programming with Imagine Entertainment, and has partnerships with major studios, publishers and licensees. Breyer's annual convention BreyerFest is one of the largest fan gatherings in the world celebrating the horse, drawing over 30,000 attendees to Lexington, Kentucky every July. Breyer is a division of Reeves International, a family owned, New Jersey-based manufacturer. Discover the world of Breyer at www.BreyerHorses.com.

