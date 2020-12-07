Breyer Mane Beauty™ Styling Heads Now Available at Tractor Supply

PEQUANNOCK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breyer, the world's leading horse brand for girls, announced today that its new collection of authentic, beautiful styling heads called Mane Beauty is now available at Tractor Supply stores nationwide and online at TractorSupply.com. Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the Mane Beauty styling heads invite kids to create and bring to life their own unique and creative vision of horse beauty by styling, grooming and creating magnificent braids and other hair styles.

Jessica Andrews, a beauty company owner and horse braider, created custom designs with the Mane Beauty Styling Heads to help celebrate the launch of the product.

"Horses of all breeds have beautiful flowing manes which are often braided in a variety of styles for championship competitions and parades," said Stephanie Macejko, Vice President, Marketing, Breyer. "Our Mane Beauty styling heads are beautifully sculpted and feature long, silky, no-tangle manes. With Mane Beauty, kids can replicate preparing their horse for the big show or come up with their own styles for endless creativity."

To help celebrate the launch of Mane Beauty, Breyer invited members of the equestrian community, hair stylists and kids to join the growing ranks of Mane Beauty expert stylists. Each received their own Mane Beauty and brought to life truly unique and exceptional creations and designs. These custom designs are being showcased across Breyer's social channels, including its Instagram channel @breyermodelhorsesofficial and its Facebook page Breyer Model Horses. Throughout December, Breyer will release images of new and ever more creative designs, beginning today with a photo from Jessica Andrews, a professional horse braider and stylist with her own on-location beauty company called Glamour On Location Daily. Breyer encourages consumers to display their creative flair by sharing photos of their uniquely styled Mane Beauty, using #BreyerManeBeauty.

Mane Beauty is available in three distinct styles including Blaze (black mane), Daybreak (white mane) and Sunset (blonde mane). Each styling head includes a styling booklet, comb, two mane clips, four mane spirals and fifty elastics for infinite styling possibilities. For additional information, visit BreyerHorses.com.

About Breyer

Breyer, celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2020, is the world's leading brand of horse-inspired toys, gifts, collectibles and live events. Founded in 1950, Breyer celebrates the beauty, power and inspiration of horses, with a dedicated commitment to authenticity, quality and realism. Breyer is one of America's most iconic toy and collectible brands and its 'portrait' models of horse heroes like Secretariat and Black Beauty have been inspiring children and adults alike for generations. Breyer is developing original programming with Imagine Entertainment, and has partnerships with major studios, publishers and licensees. Breyer's annual convention BreyerFest is one of the largest fan gatherings in the world celebrating the horse, drawing over 30,000 attendees to Lexington, Kentucky every July. Breyer is a division of Reeves International, a family owned, New Jersey-based manufacturer. Discover the world of Breyer at www.BreyerHorses.com.

SOURCE Breyer

