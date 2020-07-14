Breyers® Cinnabon® Bakery-Inspired Frozen Dairy Dessert Is This Summer's Sweetest New Collaboration

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Breyers® announced the brand's latest collaboration with Cinnabon®, makers of the World Famous Cinnamon Rolls®. Available on store shelves nationwide, new Breyers® Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Frozen Dairy Dessert features gooey cinnamon swirled throughout with a sweet cinnamon flavored base and mixed with delicious dough bites.

(PRNewsfoto/Breyers) (PRNewsfoto/Breyers) (PRNewsfoto/Breyers)

"We are always exploring ways to bring our Breyers fans new and exciting innovations that remain true to our 150+ year brand heritage," said Russel Lilly, Senior Director of Marketing, Unilever Ice Cream North America. "We're thrilled to partner with Cinnabon® to expand our fan-favorite Cookies & Candies line with this one-of-a-kind dessert."

In celebration of the sweet new mash-up, Breyers® and Cinnabon® are releasing three custom recipes, each designed as a unique way to enjoy a scoop of Breyers® Cinnabon® Frozen Dairy Dessert. The recipes include:

Breyers® Cinnabon® Waffle Tacos – a scoop of Breyers® Cinnabon® wrapped up in a Cinnabon®-inspired cinnamon roll waffle taco topped with toasted pecans and a drizzle of caramel.

a scoop of Breyers® Cinnabon® wrapped up in a Cinnabon®-inspired cinnamon roll waffle taco topped with toasted pecans and a drizzle of caramel. Breyers® Cinnabon® Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream Cone – Cinnabon®-inspired Cinnamon Roll ice cream cones coated in cinnamon sugar and topped with a scoop of Breyers® Cinnabon® and a cherry.

Cinnabon®-inspired Cinnamon Roll ice cream cones coated in cinnamon sugar and topped with a scoop of Breyers® Cinnabon® and a cherry. Breyers® Cinnabon® Affogato – Breyers® Cinnabon® mixed with Cinnabon®-inspired cinnamon roll coffee and garnished with cherries and chocolate shavings.

Breyers® and Cinnabon® curated these recipes to bring a little bit of the Cinnabon® bakery magic to kitchens everywhere. Each easy-to make recipe features simple steps and uses everyday household items.

Breyers® Cinnabon® Frozen Dairy Dessert is now available in major retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99. Fans can find the full recipes at https://www.breyers.com/us/en/recipes.html and are encouraged to share their at-home creations using #BakeWithBreyersCinnabon.

Also new to the Breyers® portfolio this year is the Layered Dessert Line. Inspired by fan-favorite desserts, Breyers® Layered Dessert line combines three layers of classic Breyers® flavors with real dessert mix-ins to create the ultimate dessert experience in one scoop. Breyers® Layered Dessert line is available now in major retailers nationwide and includes new S'mores and limited-edition Peach Cobbler flavors:

Layered Dessert S'mores features a layer of smooth and creamy Breyers® Vanilla mixed with sweet and crunchy graham cracker pieces between two layers of Breyers® Chocolate with gooey marshmallows.

features a layer of smooth and creamy Breyers® Vanilla mixed with sweet and crunchy graham cracker pieces between two layers of Breyers® Chocolate with gooey marshmallows. Limited edition Layered Dessert Peach Cobbler starts with a layer of delicious Breyers® Peach ice cream and stirs in buttery shortbread pieces between two layers of Breyers® Vanilla with peach cobbler bites to create that classic à la mode creation in one scoop. Layered Dessert Peach Cobbler is available through September.

For more information on Breyers® and the brands newest innovations, please visit www.Breyers.com, or follow @Breyers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.breyers.com/us/en/where-to-buy.html. To stay connected to all things @Cinnabon, follow Cinnabon on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, or visit Cinnabon.com.

About Breyers®

Maker of America's No. 1 Vanilla and the second largest ice cream maker in the U.S.*, Breyers® always starts with high-quality ingredients. Breyers® Pledge has made Breyers® a family favorite since 1866. Breyers® is committed to making products with 100% Grade A milk and cream, naturally sourced colors and flavors, and sustainably farmed vanilla. All Breyers® ice creams – including Breyers® Cookies & Candies, Breyers® Gelato Indulgences, and Breyers® delights – are made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones**. Today, Breyers® makes more than 60 delicious flavors and varieties, including Natural Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip and Natural Strawberry. Breyers® products are available in U.S. grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $3.99 - $5.99. To learn more about Breyers® sustained commitment to quality and sustainability, visit www.Breyers.com or www.instagram.com/Breyers.

*Retail POS, latest 52 weeks

** Suppliers of other ingredients such as cookies, candies & sauces may not be able to make this claim. The FDA states that no significant difference has been shown between dairy derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC currently operates over 1,600 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is also a multi-channel licensor, partnering with other companies to provide over 70 brand licensed products at foodservice and retail venues.

For more details and to stay connected to all things @Cinnabon, follow Cinnabon on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, or visit Cinnabon.com.

Cinnabon® and the Cinnabon® logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC, used under license. ©2020 Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company's sustainable living brands delivered 78% of total growth and 75% of turnover in 2019.



Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

Media Contact

Marnie Baddock

Edelman, Brand Practice

212-729-2444 | [email protected]

SOURCE Breyers

Related Links

https://www.breyers.com

