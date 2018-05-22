Breyers® Continues Commitment to Ice Cream Quality with 100% Grade A Milk and Cream Designation

"At Breyers, it's simple. We care about the ingredients that make our ice cream great," said Russel Lilly, Marketing Director of Breyers. "We want everyone who enjoys Breyers ice cream to know that it not only tastes great, but is always made with high-quality ingredients. This new 100% Grade A claim will help people to rest assured that choosing Breyers is choosing quality. This continued commitment to quality is what has made Breyers a family favorite for more than 150 years."

Additionally, as part of its sustainable sourcing efforts, Breyers is contributing to a fund that will partner with the Dairy Farmers of America on initiatives to support cost savings and environmental sustainability on dairy farms. The Dairy Farmers of America organization is owned by more than 8,000 family farms across the United States.

"This partnership will support innovation that can positively benefit our dairy farmer members and support their efforts on animal care and environmental sustainability," said David Darr, President of Farm Services and Vice President of Sustainability. "We are proud to work with Breyers to collaboratively partner on sustainability initiatives for our member farms."

Breyers today sells over 80 flavors and varieties and can be found in grocery stores nationwide for between $3.99 and $5.99. To learn more about the Breyers Grade A milk and cream and our ice creams, visit Breyers.com.

About Breyers®

Maker of America's No. 1 Vanilla and the second largest ice cream maker in the U.S.*, Breyers® always starts with high-quality ingredients. Breyers® Pledge has made Breyers® a family favorite since 1866. Breyers® is committed to making products with 100% Grade A milk and cream, naturally sourced colors and flavors, and sustainably farmed vanilla. All Breyers® ice creams – including Breyers® Cookies & Candies, Breyers® Gelato Indulgences, and Breyers® delights – are made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones**. Today, Breyers® makes more than 60 delicious flavors and varieties, including Natural Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip and Natural Strawberry. Breyers® products are available in U.S. grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $3.99 - $5.99. To learn more about Breyers® sustained commitment to quality and sustainability, visit www.Breyers.com or www.instagram.com/Breyers.

*Retail POS, latest 52 weeks

** Suppliers of other ingredients such as cookies, candies & sauces may not be able to make this claim. The FDA states that no significant difference has been shown between dairy derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company's growth in 2016.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands and the USLP visit: www.unileverusa.com

