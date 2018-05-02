BRF Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website at http://www.brf-br.com/ir. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF's complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF's audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF's Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:

BRF S.A.

Investor Relations Department

Rua Hungria, 1400, 5th floor

01455-000 – São Paulo – SP – Brasil

Tel.: 11 2322-5377

E-mail: acoes@brf-br.com

Lorival Nogueira Luz Jr.

Global Chief Executive Officer,

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

