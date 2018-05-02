SAO PAULO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on April 30, 2018, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 ("Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website at http://www.brf-br.com/ir. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF's complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF's audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF's Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:
BRF S.A.
Investor Relations Department
Rua Hungria, 1400, 5th floor
01455-000 – São Paulo – SP – Brasil
Tel.: 11 2322-5377
E-mail: acoes@brf-br.com
Lorival Nogueira Luz Jr.
Global Chief Executive Officer,
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brf-filed-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-2017-300641067.html
SOURCE BRF S.A.
Share this article