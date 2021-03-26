BRF Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020

SÃO PAULO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3;NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on March 26, 2021, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and with the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), in English. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company's website.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website at https://ri.brf.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF's complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF's audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF's Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:

BRF S.A.

Investor Relations Department

Av. Nações Unidas, 8,501, 1st floor

05425-070 – São Paulo – SP – Brasil

Tel.: 11 2322-5377

E-mail: [email protected]

