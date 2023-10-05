BRF S.A. announces the expiration of its cash tender offers for (A) the 4.350% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by BRF GmbH and guaranteed by BRF S.A. and (B) the 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030 issued by BRF S.A., and the completion of the make-whole redemption in full of its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRF S.A. ("BRF") today announces (i) the expiration of its previously announced offers to purchase for cash for its own account and, in the case of the 2026 Notes, on behalf of BRF GmbH, a limited liability company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) organized under the law of the Republic of Austria, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BRF (the "Subsidiary Issuer"), up to the maximum combined aggregate principal amount of US$200,000,000 ("Maximum Amount") of the outstanding: (A) 4.350% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") issued by the Subsidiary Issuer and guaranteed by BRF (the "2026 Notes Offer"), and (B) 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes" and, together with the 2026 Notes, the "Notes") issued by BRF (the "2030 Notes Offer" and, together with the 2026 Notes Offer, the "Offers" and each, an "Offer"), and (ii) the completion of its previously announced make-whole redemption in full of the aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes").

The Offers

The Offers were made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated September 6, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase. As previously announced, on September 21, 2023, BRF purchased, on a prorated basis, an aggregate principal amount of US$200,000,000 2026 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Early Tender Date, and no 2030 Notes. The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on October 4, 2023. According to information received from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information and tender agent for the Offers, no additional Notes were tendered after the Early Tender Date in the Offers.

The 2024 Notes Make-Whole Redemption

On this date, all outstanding 2024 Notes have been redeemed at 100% of their principal amount of US$295,363,000.00 plus accrued and unpaid interest in the aggregate amount of US$5,183,210.42 from May 22, 2023 to, but excluding, the date hereof, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the indenture governing the 2024 Notes. Accordingly, all 2024 Notes have been cancelled.

DISCLAIMER

ABOUT BRF

