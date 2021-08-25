BRG Adds Four Senior Advisors with Expertise in Accounting Information, Financial Reporting, Real Estate Finance and Credit Risk

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) has expanded its deep pool of experts with the addition of four senior advisors, each with extensive experience in their respective disciplines.

"We bring a range of expertise, methodologies and approaches, providing the diversity of perspectives today's challenges require," said BRG Principal Executive Officer and President Tri MacDonald. "Our most recent academic affiliates bolster our foundation of top talent addressing clients' most complex problems."

Andrew Leone is the Keith I. DeLashmutt Chair of Accounting Information & Management at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. His research examines the role of accounting information in contracting and the capital markets. He has published in leading academic journals, including Journal of Accounting and Economics, Journal of Accounting Research, The Accounting Review, Contemporary Accounting Research, Review of Accounting Studies, Journal of Health Economics, and Management Science. His research has been recognized with awards including the American Accounting Association's (AAA) Distinguished Contributions to Accounting Literature Award (2019); Provost's University-Wide Research Award, University of Miami (2014); AAA Notable Contributions to Accounting Literature Award (2013); Emerald Management Reviews' Citations of Excellence Award (2012); and AAA Notable Contribution to Management Accounting Research Award (2005).

Karen Nelson is the M.J. Neeley Professor of Accounting in the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University (TCU). She is an internationally recognized scholar with a focus on financial reporting and disclosure issues, including the role of regulators, auditors and private securities litigation in monitoring financial reporting quality. She has lectured at numerous conferences and business schools in the US and abroad and has published her research in leading journals in accounting, finance and law. She also is an award-winning teacher and coauthor of three textbooks. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before joining TCU, she served on the faculty at Stanford University and Rice University and as a visiting professor at the University of Michigan. She is a Certified Public Accountant and past member of the Standing Advisory Group of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

Anthony B. Sanders is Distinguished Professor of Real Estate Finance in the School of Business at George Mason University. He taught previously at the University of Chicago (Graduate School of Business) and The Ohio State University (Fisher College of Business). He served as director and head of Asset-backed and Mortgage-backed Securities Research at Deutsche Bank in New York City. His research and teaching focuses on investments, financial institutions and real estate finance. He has published articles in journals including Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, Journal of Business, Journal of Financial Services Research, Real Estate Economics, and Journal of Housing Economics. Professor Sanders has received six teaching awards and three research awards. He serves as associate editor for several leading journals. He has given presentations to the Federal Reserve of Cleveland, Bank of England, European Central Bank in Frankfurt and Bank of Japan, as well as academic and executive education presentations in Australia, Chile, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Poland, Mexico, South Africa and the United States.

Stephen H. Shore is the department chair and a professor in the Department of Risk Management and Insurance at Georgia State University's Robinson College of Business. He holds the R. Means Davis Professorship and the Kenneth Black Chair. He has a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University. He previously served on the faculty of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and at Johns Hopkins University and was a Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury. He has published in journals including Journal of the American Statistical Association, The Review of Economics and Statistics, The Review of Financial Studies, and Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis. He is the president-elect of the Risk Theory Society. His research focuses on individuals' income risk and consumer credit risk. His work has quantified variation in income volatility, both between individuals and over time. He has also identified sources of that variation, ranging from the role of parental influence or career choices to the importance of business cycles. He has evaluated programs to mitigate consumer credit delinquency and explored the role of financial contract features such a minimum payments, interest rates and negative equity on consumers' mortgage and credit card delinquency.

About BRG

